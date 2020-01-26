We all have that one specific item in our wardrobes that we’re completely obsessed with. It could be a pair of jeans, a plain white tee or a classic pair of shoes — these are the items that we can always count on to look and (most importantly) feel great in.

When we come across such a standout piece, we feel like we need to have it in every color. If we scoop up multiple hues, then we have the freedom to pretty much wear the same outfit over and over again — without looking like a fashion victim. And when one of our absolute favorite sweaters comes in a ton of new colors, we basically need them all!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan for $116, available at Nordstrom!

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan has all the factors that we look for when we want a perfect cozy sweater. It’s lightweight, easy to wear and seriously comfortable. Whether you’re relaxing at home or sporting it on a casual day out, this sweater can surely make you feel as chill as can be.

This knit open-front sweater is a longline cardigan that dips lower in the back, which is great for coverage if you’re just rocking it with a pair of leggings. The lack of buttons or any closures in general make it feel breathable and airy. The collar folds over and drapes nicely down the front of the sweater, which enhances the casual look. You know that you’re in for a stress-free day with the help of this sweater!

You can take your pick from nine different stunning neutral colors. Wearing hues that are subtle and not flashy or bright is also an important factor to consider when looking for loungewear. Neutral colors remind us of the beach on a beautiful sunny day, and what better way to feel at ease than to channel idyllic weather — especially in the bitter cold of winter?

Over 3,000 Nordstrom shoppers are just as obsessed with this sweater as we are. There are so many positive five-star reviews that it’s hard not to be convinced that this cardigan is an absolute wardrobe essential. One reviewer described it as “the sweater you grab every time you’re home and you feel chilly,” and others have said that it’s “flattering,” “incredibly soft and stylish” and the “most luxurious sweater ever!” How could you not be tempted to order this sweater after reading these glowing reviews? One shopper even said that they’ve picked up their “second color” of this Barefoot Dreams cardigan and urged the brand to “make more!” Barefoot Dreams heard their demands — and definitely delivered.

