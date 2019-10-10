



She’s no stranger to the spotlight! Bella Hadid was born for the camera — literally. She first graced our screens in occasional cameos appearing with her mother, Yolanda Hadid, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. From there, she quickly became a household name. Similar to her big sister, Gigi Hadid, she’s one of the most in-demand models on the runway right now but what’s somehow even in more demand is her impeccable personal style.

From New York City to Los Angeles and every European country in between, we’re tirelessly lusting over her signature style. It’s impossible to not want to steal it, and with Fashion Month having just wrapped up, we finally can. Hadid is putting her designer duds to the side and stepping into something a bit more accessible and definitely more affordable. And her go-to brand for that? Dr. Martens. For anyone looking to channel this vibe, we’ve found the perfect pair to put our best and most fashionable foot forward.

See it: Grab a pair of the Dr. Martens 1B99 14-Eye Zip Boot for $170, available at Zappos!

It’s a fact: Fashion Week is exhausting! It’s one show after another — and the moment many of them end, models are looking to make a quick change out of their head-to glam and slip into something more comfortable and convenient. Clearly, when it comes to this, if she’s not in one of her trademark kicks, a Dr. Martens boot is just the ticket. Unfortunately, her favorite shoe seems to be out of stock at the moment — but lucky for Us, the Dr. Martens 1B99 14-Eye Zip Boot will be just as low-key chic (with the right amount of grunge).

We’re loving how this boot isn’t just available in one sensational shade, but two! If we’re looking to take a page out of the supermodel’s handbook, we’d recommend opting for the first available version — the black. It’s sleek and sophisticated and can be worn with virtually anything.

If we’re looking to style our look similar to Hadid’s, it’s probably a good idea to tone it down as she did. This combat boot is a bit on the chunkier side and can be overwhelming. A baseball cap and loose-fitting jean will add an element of effortlessness to the look, while a structured blazer will give it just the right amount of elevation. It’s the perfect balance we need whether we’re heading to a ladies’ lunch on the weekend or dressing for Casual Friday at work.

In case you’re wondering, the same can be said about the second pair too. The Dark Brown Virginia is exceptional. It’s a brownish-red shade that’s warm and rich, and perfectly on-trend for the fall season. Dress it up with miniskirts and tights, or dress it down with some trusty denim, as one reviewer recommends. She loved how easy it was to “tuck her jeans inside the boot,” and says these can be worn when “walking miles and miles” — and what’s better than that? Absolutely nothing. We love that this boot was made for walking!

The chunkier heel serves up enough support and comfort to sustain the entire day. Plus, the front lace closure is great for anyone who’s dealing with narrow or wider ankles and needs versatility. Reviewers also appreciated how the thicker leather material could survive “cold chilly days” and provide an extra layer of warmth to their look without needing to pack on the extra gear. This boot was deemed to “fit like a glove” — which is music to anyone’s ears, specifically someone who is looking for an item that will “last years and years” as other reviewers claim. This higher length adds a “no-slip” factor that is swoon-worthy to say the least. Oh, and let’s factor in the fact that this boot is made by a Bella Hadid-approved brand. Consider Us completely sold!

