



does it all! Over the past year, she’s added a handful of impressive titles to her résumé. She became a mother to her son,, launched The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (a joint endeavor with husband,focused on mental health) and even found time to join British Vogue as a guest editor. With so much going on, one would think she’d be overwhelmed, but not a chance. Markle sparkles — especially when it comes to sustainable fashion!

Sure, her charities and volunteer work are clearly near-and-dear to her heart — but she also always manages to not just look good but do good at the same time. She regularly turns to sustainable brands and retailers that share her same vision, with one major example being Everlane. Duchess Meghan loves the incredibly popular retailer! So much so, we’ve caught her on more than one occasion rocking it — with the most recent sighting featuring these exact flats.

See it: Grab the Women’s Editor Slingback Flats (originally $330) now with prices starting at just $155, available exclusively at Everlane!

The Women’s Editor Slingback Flats are the shoes that Duchess Meghan can’t get enough of. In a recent Instagram post, the Sussex Royal account snapped an action shot of the Duchess rocking a red-hot pair during a solo trip in Johannesburg. And what’s our verdict? We can completely understand the hype — or why Duchess Meghan is a flats fanatic, to say the least. All four available colors are completely timeless and elegant.

For anyone who’s looking to steal her style first-hand, the persimmon suede is your best bet. This fiery version is the perfect pop of color that will stand out in even the most crowded of rooms — just look at Meghan! Now, we completely understand if some are looking to dip their toes in slowly here. The mustard suede is another excellent option too. It’s a diluted yellow that will brighten up any look but will do so in a classic and chic way. If that still seems a bit much for you, there’s no need to worry either. There’s also a black suede and rosewood suede to select from. The basic black is perfect for an everyday essential and the blush-inspired, rosewood suede is a great alternative to any khaki or neutral tone we’re familiar with.

Better than that? Each version is crafted from 100% Italian suede. This soft-to-touch material doesn’t just feel expensive it looks it too (bonus!). We can’t get over how luxurious and lavish it is. Basically, this shoe will give everyone the ultimate royal treatment! Now, it’s hard to think of what could be better than that but trust Us, we’ve found something.

We’re always turning to flats for comfort and support. And, for the most part, we find it. Now, let’s not take any risks here. Instead of “maybe” being comfortable, let’s reassure ourselves that we will be. With this item, we have it. This slingback flat features a sharp, pointed toe and low vamp, and as fabulous and flattering as that may be, it’s also fitting. The slingback strap will keep our feet locked in safe and sound when taking each and every step. So whether we’re running late on our morning commutes or heading out to a working lunch, we’ll do so in a safe, sustainable style. Honestly, we too can’t help but thank the Duchess for not just editing one of our favorite magazines but editing our wardrobes with these fabulous flats too!

