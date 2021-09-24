This Cropped Cardigan Top Makes Us Wish It Would Stay Cold Forever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have a bit of a love/hate thing going on with knitwear. Don’t get Us wrong — we love pretty much everything about it. It’s simply the fact that sweater weather means it’s cold outside, and we can only deal with that for so long. We crave sunny skies, and our current wardrobe isn’t doing quite enough to make us feel the opposite.

This cardigan top, however, could change everything. When we see pieces like this, we almost want to move to a colder climate so we can wear it all year round. It’s a beauty for sure, and it even has great ratings on Amazon — plus an affordable price. Now is the best time to buy!

Get the Belle Poque Long Sleeve Cropped Cardigan Top for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

This piece is the ultimate win because it’s a two-in-one. Button it all the way up and wear it like a long-sleeve polo shirt, or leave it open and wear it like a cardigan sweater. It’s lightweight, cropped and fitted, so it will look totally natural as a top. It has a nice amount of stretch to it too!

Another thing that makes this piece unique is its geometric print. Depending on how you look at it, it can look like diamonds, hourglasses or triangles, the stripe effect creating different ways of drawing the eye. It has a retro vibe that’s also totally modern, especially with the collar, hem, placket and cuffs in a contrasting shade!

Get the Belle Poque Long Sleeve Cropped Cardigan Top for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

This cardigan is available in four color variations. You have navy/white, navy/grey, yellow/grey and pink/grey. There are other variations of this top also on the same Amazon page, in case you’re looking for something with short sleeves or mostly solid, for example.

So, how will you wear this cardigan top? Buttoned up with jeans or a denim skirt and thigh-high socks? Or with a knit skirt and booties? Or will you wear it open as a layer over a tank top or bodycon dress? Or are you already coming up with other creative outfit ideas? We won’t stop you. In fact, we’d love to see what you come up with!

Get the Belle Poque Long Sleeve Cropped Cardigan Top for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Belle Poque here and check out other cardigans here! Don’t forget to browse through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!