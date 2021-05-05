Belted Swimsuits Are Seriously Hot for This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every spring we wonder what the biggest swimsuit trends will be for summer. Is it a monokini year? Are we going classic with triangle bikinis? Is it swimdress time? High-cut legs? Low-cut necklines? Bright or dark colors? There are so many potential options and you never know what’s coming next.

This time around, it seems that the biggest swimwear trend for 2021 is going to be the belted one-piece. Now this is something we don’t usually see! As we’ve been browsing though, we’ve noticed more and more popping up from different brands, and we can see why such a flattering and cute style would be a huge hit. This one we found on Amazon is a can’t-miss for Us!

Get the tengweng One-Piece Ruffle Bathing Suit starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Belt aside, this swimsuit already has it all going on. The ruffled cap sleeves are gorgeous — and may help protect your shoulders from the sun — and the plunging V-neckline is undoubtedly stunning. We also really love how the bust and the cups are defined here with a seam at the tip of the V as well as removable padding. Some one-pieces tend to erase all definition from your body, but this one accentuates your figure in all of the best ways!

In back of this swimsuit, the straps actually turn skinny — but even more exciting is the fact that they’re adjustable, like bra straps. Apart from that, the upper part of the back is totally open, and the bottoms are a little cheeky!

But seriously, let’s talk about that belt. This isn’t the same kind of stiff belt you wear with your jeans, and it isn’t even one you have to deal with tying and retying. It’s soft and wide, lying flat around the natural waist. It stays in place too thanks to minimal loops at the sides. Front and center is the only physically solid part — a rectangular tortoiseshell buckle. Obviously, everything about this belt is majorly flattering, and it will have you feeling like a beach goddess in your swimwear!

This one-piece is available in five colors right now: white, red, royal blue, hot pink and black. Our advice is to grab your favorite quickly, as a couple of sizes are out of stock and on pre-order right now. If you find one you love in stock and have Amazon Prime, however, you could own this beauty in just a couple of days!

