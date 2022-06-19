This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It may feel like people are scared of rocking bikinis on the beach, but it’s quite often the opposite. Many shoppers avoid purchasing one-piece swimsuits as they may seem too modest or frumpy. Sure, there are plenty of covered-up, conservative options on the market — but there are also plenty of flattering finds that are ultra-sultry and offer tummy control!

One-piece suits can make you feel cinched and snatched in ways that a standard bikini can’t, and if you throw a plunging V-neck into the mix, you’ll get one of the most fabulous swimsuits money can buy! We picked out all of our favorite V-neck swimsuits that have serious tummy-control capabilities so you can feel confident this summer. Our list includes Amazon’s top sellers, plus all of the best bets from our most-loved swimwear brands. Check them all out below — don’t forget the SPF!

19 Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits With Tummy Control

1. This COCOSHIP one-piece has a retro look with a plunging neckline that extends to the waist and cinches your curves!

2. We love the strappy tie details on this SweatyRocks swimsuit — shoppers say this piece highlights their best assets!

3. This one-piece from B2prity doesn’t have a dramatic neckline, but nearly 11,000 shoppers to date are obsessed with the ruched tummy-control bodice!

4. This RXRXCOCO suit also has seriously complementary ruching that can boost your confidence before you hit the shores!

Our Favorites From Tempt Me

5. We adore the mesh panels on this one-piece which help highlight the smallest part of the waist!

6. If you picture what a flattering LBD would look like in swimsuit form, it would be surely something like this number!

7. You know how wrap dresses are flattering? Well, this one-piece can also make you look and feel flawless!

8. This one-piece suit may not have your typical-looking plunge neckline, but the lace-up details and stunning off-the-shoulder silhouette make it a hit!

9. As the saying goes, if you’ve got it, flaunt it! This backless one-piece has a ruffle shoulder design that flatters any bust size!

10. Have you ever seen such a slimming suit? The crisscross lace hugs your body in all the right places!

Our Favorites From CUPSHE

11. The lace trim on this plunging V-neck suit is so boho-chic — must order now!

12. If you want a more revealing one-piece, this high-waist monokini is an excellent option!

13. The color-block style of this wrap one-piece is such a timeless look!

14. We love a solid suit that’s as classic as this one, and the ruching will look great for virtually every body type!

15. The ruffle trim on the plunging neckline of this one-piece makes it one of CUPSHE’s all-time bestsellers!

Our Favorites From Hilor

16. This one-piece has shirring on the sides that creates elegant ruching and a classic halter top — it’s a fire look!

17. We’re big fans of the ruching on both the bodice and along the wrap-style top of this swimsuit!

18. This one-piece has a specific type of tummy-control design that will smooth your figure and make you feel supported!

19. The back of this ruched swimsuit has the most beautiful macramé design that looks incredibly eye-catching!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 21 Photogenic Swimsuit Cover-Ups to Stun in This Summer Throw any of these stunning cover ups over your swimsuit this summer and snap the best beach pictures of your life — details

Check out more of our picks and deals here!