This Under-$20 Belt Is the Perfect Way to Cinch Any Look





Belts serve a purpose, and that’s generally to keep our pants from falling down — but they also serve a style function as well. Add a belt to any look and it can totally transform the vibe of an outfit, or even the silhouette of your garment.

We all need a couple of belts in our closets to pair with the various outfits in our possession — and we think that this one needs to be added to your collection. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new belt, then look no further!

Get the Earnda Women’s Faux Leather Belt for prices starting at just $14, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

This faux leather belt from Earnda is a classic — and a total essential. We can think of countless ways to add it to our different looks, and we know that it will look fantastic with any of them! It’s created from high quality man-made leather. It’s an ethically conscious alternative to the real thing — plus it’s more affordable!

The belt comes in seven different colors and styles. It has a metal double “O” ring at the buckle, and the color of the hardware varies as well. There are a number of belts that have a basic gold buckle, and there are two rhinestone options if you want to add a little extra flair to your outfit.

This belt is a bestseller on Amazon — and we can completely see why. Over 900 reviewers are lending this product high praise, and love how they feel with it on. They are “very impressed with this belt” and they love that the “buckle isn’t too big — but it’s big enough to make a statement.”

Another reason why shoppers are excited about this belt is the amazing price point! The faux leather truly looks like the real thing, and it appears more expensive than what you are actually paying for it. One shopper says that “it’s got a designer look without really being a tacky dupe or knockoff” and awarded it “five stars!” It’s honestly so great that we’re thinking of buying this belt in multiple colors. What’s not to love?

