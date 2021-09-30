Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I’ve always believed that you don’t need to spend a ton of money to score a great lengthening mascara. There are so many drugstore brands that work just as well as the high-end formulas. Needless to say, it takes a lot to get me to spend over $20 on a mascara.

But that all changed after I tried Benefit Cosmetics’ latest mascara launch from their They’re Real line! Their new formula actually uses magnetic technology to make your lashes reach new lengths. I know that this may sound too good to be true, but after my first try, I was completely hooked!

Get the Benefit They’re Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara (originally $27) on sale with free shipping for $23 at Nordstrom!

Confused about the magnetic component of this mascara? Here’s the scoop — the bristle brush has a hidden magnetic core at the center which works with the “magnetic mineral rich” formula to extend your lashes. This is pretty much like lash extensions in a tube! The brush and mascara work together to create other-worldly lashes that are outrageously long — without the stress of applying fake lashes or the cost of getting professional extensions put in.

There’s no singular way to apply a mascara, but to get the most out of this one from Benefit, I developed my own technique. Start at the base of the lash and slowly wiggle it upward in the direction that you want your lashes to go. This is the key: Make sure you wait at least 20 seconds or so in between coats to build up the volume and length. If the initial coat is too wet, you won’t get the same length — but if it’s too dry, it may start to clump up.

I’m clearly not the only believer in this incredible mascara. Not only are 1,500 Nordstrom reviewers completely obsessed, it also won the Allure “Best of Beauty” award for 2021’s breakthrough product! As much as I love saving money on my makeup, I will happily be repurchasing this mascara and shelling out the extra cash. It’s just that good — see for yourself now!

