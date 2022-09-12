21 of the Best Bras for A-Cups to Meet Every Need

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Shopping for a new A-cup bra? Whether you’re looking for everyday essentials, something with a little sass, something comfy enough for sleeping, a bralette or even a maternity bra, you’ve come to the right place.
Anyone with an A-cup can check out our list of bras below to meet every need you might have!
1. Best T-Shirt Bra for Every Day
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra
We’ve been fans of Calvin Klein’s T-shirt bras for a long time now. With smooth microfiber, a simple design and memory foam cups, this is a comfy, reliable bra you can wear day after day!
Pros:
- Big color selection
- Tons of reviews
Cons:
- Hand wash only
Available at: Amazon
2. Best Strapless Bra
Vanity Fair Gel Touch Padded Strapless Push-Up Bra
With pretty lace on the outside and liquid-filled pads on the inside, this underwire bra can help make a big difference in your look — while still remaining invisible under your strapless tops and dresses!
Pros:
- Available in singles or multi-packs
- Comes with removable clear bra straps
Cons:
- Not everyone may want the push-up look with their strapless bra
Available at: Amazon
3. Best Bra for Soft Comfort
Floatley Cozy Bra
If you want to ditch the seams, the underwire, the hooks and the sliders — but still want the coverage and shaping of a regular bra over a bralette, we can’t recommend this Floatley bra enough. The material is unbelievably soft too!
Pros:
- Built-in, fixed cups won’t shift out of place
- Super stretchy band
Cons:
- No specific cup sizes (XS-XXL size range)
Available at: Amazon
4. Best Sports Bra for Working Out
Champion The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra
Whether you’re into yoga, running, dancing, lifting or spinning, a top-tier sports bra is unbelievably important. Keep things inexpensive with one of activewear’s top brands: Champion!
Pros:
- Made with moisture management technology
- Textured mesh provides cooling ventilation
Cons:
- Medium impact, so may not provide enough support for super high-impact workouts
Available at: Amazon
5. Best Bra Top
KIKIWING Seamless Sports Bra Workout Crop Top
Sometimes you might not want to wear two layers, especially when it’s hot out. That’s why tops with bra tops like this exist! You can wear this as a regular cropped tank, and no one has to know about the double-layer design and padding on the inside!
Pros:
- Padding is removable
- Flattering stitching details
Cons:
- May run a little small
Available at: Amazon
6. Best Bra for Sensitive Skin
Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra
If a lot of bras tend to irritate your skin, you’ll want to add Boody to your shopping list. This bra is actually made from 80% viscose — which is made from bamboo! This fabric is cooling and breathable, and the bra is designed not to dig into the rib cage!
Pros:
- No metal, padding, clasps, fasteners, underwire
- Seen on celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski
Cons:
- May not be extremely supportive
Available at: Amazon
7. Best Bra for Sleeping
Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless T-Shirt Bra
With silky, stretchy, smooth fabric, wide straps and a wide band, this sleep bra isn’t going to poke, prod and tug at your skin as you settle down for a peaceful snooze. If you need a bra for sleeping that you can truly forget you’re even wearing, this is a wonderful choice!
Pros:
- Comes with removable foam inserts for wearing in the daytime too
- Clean-cut edges are comfortable and invisible under clothing
Cons:
- A somewhat pricier pick when at full price
Available at: Amazon
8. Best Push-Up Bra
Smart & Sexy Maximum Cleavage Underwire Push-Up Bra
Want a major boost? This bra claims to instantly add two cup sizes, bumping A-cups up to C-cups! It plunges to show off newfound cleavage and fullness, and its lace accents are just gorgeous!
Pros:
- Big color selection
- Extremely popular with reviewers
Cons:
- Too much padding for some shoppers
Available at: Amazon
9. Best Wedding Night Bra
Sexy Code 1701 Lace Unlined Balconette Demi-Cup Underwire Sheer Bra
We’re already feeling the romance from this sheer white bra! The floral lace, the bows, the semi-sheer material — this bra is going to make your wedding night or honeymoon (and special occasions afterward) seriously unforgettable!
Pros:
- Breathable
- Underwire provides nice support
Cons:
- Will likely not work for daily wear with most outfits
Available at: Amazon
10. Best Bra With a Front Closure
Warner’s Play It Cool Moisture-Wicking Wireless Racerback Bra
Hate reaching around your back or having to shift your bra around your body to close and open it up easily? Grab a bra with a front closure instead! This one is a popular pick with its CHILL FX lining and racerback design!
Pros:
- Front-adjustable straps
- Lightly contoured cups
Cons:
- Small color selection
Available at: Amazon
11. Best Bralette
Jockey Matte & Shine Seamfree Bralette
You might choose to wear a bralette instead of a bra on most days, or maybe you want something for wearing around the house or under baggier sweaters and sweatshirts. Whatever the case, this stretchy microfiber Jockey bralette is at the top our bralette recommendations!
Pros:
- Can machine wash and tumble dry
- Removable padding
- Adjustable straps, which is not always common on bralettes
Cons:
- No XS size available
Available at: Amazon
12. Best One-Shoulder Bra
Running Girl One-Shoulder Sports Bra
There are many reasons one might want a one-shoulder bra. Perhaps you love the style, or maybe you need something to go under a one-shoulder top or dress. It could be great for post-surgery wear too!
Pros:
- Sweat-wicking
- Four-way stretch
Cons:
- Straps can only go one way (on left shoulder)
Available at: Amazon
13. Best Backless Bra
DEPOVOR Strapless Adhesive Bra
We know backless bras can be a bit scary, but if you have a backless outfit you really, really want to wear but really, really don’t want to go braless in, they’re a must. Luckily, some have proven themselves as worthy. This stick-on bra from Amazon has plenty of fans, and we know we trust it!
Pros:
- High-strength adhesiveness
- Can also be worn with very low-cut clothing
Cons:
- Specific care required to keep bra in good shape
Available at: Amazon
14. Best Going-Out Bra
Evild Rhinestone Crop Top Bra
We love a fun, party bra like this for A-cups, especially. Wear it with a high-rise skirt or try adding an oversized blazer on top. The club won’t know what’s coming!
Pros:
- Adjustable chain in back
- Sparkling rhinestones
Cons:
- May be fragile; use caution while wearing
Available at: Amazon
15. Best Maternity and Nursing Bra
Kindred Bravely Extra Soft Organic Cotton Wireless Nursing & Maternity Sleep Bra
Expecting a new bundle of joy? Or already have one and need a better nursing bra ASAP? Let Us introduce you to this Kindred Bravely pick. It comes in both Regular and Busty fits, in addition to sizes, so A-cups can better find the best bra for them!
Pros:
- Designed for fluctuating breast sizes
- Easy pull-on, pull-down style with no clasps or hooks
Cons:
- Some shoppers say their fit was slightly off, so check in with the size guide in the photos!
Available at: Amazon
16. Best Silky Bra
SilRiver Silk Satin Triangle Bralette
This bra, specifically designed for cup sizes A-C, is all about comfortable luxury. The silky satin material is so smooth and beautiful, and there’s no padding or foam to get in the way between your skin and all of that silky goodness!
Pros:
- Comes with extra closure tab to make the ribcage band wider
- Six colors
Cons:
- Not a supportive bra, more for comfort and style
Available at: Amazon
17. Best Plunge Bra
ZUKULIFE Deep U Multi-Way Low-Cut Plunge Bra
If you have a super low-cut top, and especially if that low-cut neckline is also a bit wide and open, this bra is a phenomenal find. Instead of a deep V, it’s a deep U — specifically contoured to provide lift without showing from underneath your clothes!
Pros:
- Convertible straps
- Tons of reviews
Cons:
- May have to size up because of the tighter fit
Available at: Amazon
18. Best Bra and Panty Set
Calvin Klein Motive Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Bra and panty sets are basically synonymous with Calvin Klein, if you ask Us. This set comes with a lightly-lined bralette as well as a matching thong, both with that classic Calvin Klein repeating logo. The stretchy cotton blend is so comfy for everyday life!
Pros:
- Racerback style helps prevent straps from falling down
- Removable cups
Cons:
- Elastic bands may not be super comfortable for those with sensitive skin
Available at: Amazon
19. Best Super Strappy Bra
Buitifo Criss Cross Eyelash Bra
With lace, straps and a sultry, flirty design, this Buitifo bra will have you feeling like a million bucks. If you’re looking for a confidence boost the next time you look in the mirror, this is a bra to add to cart ASAP!
Pros:
- Six colors
- Breathable mesh back
Cons:
- No real support
Available at: Amazon
20. Best Harness Bra
Jelinda Balconette Bra
There’s no need to worry about cups fitting you right when there are none! This harness-style bra adds on the strappy support but says goodbye to the cups entirely. It’s one size, but you can adjust the straps so it fits you perfectly!
Pros:
- Can also wear as an accessory over tops
- Popular date night pick
Cons:
- Not for regular, daily bra wear
Available at: Amazon
21. Best Bandeau Bra
Kurve Seamless Bandeau Bra
Whether you wear this as a bra or as more of a cropped tube top, you’ll likely wonder how you ever went without it. It’s great for throwing on as an under-layer if your top is too low-cut for your taste as well!
Pros:
- Huge color selection
- Available in singles or multi-packs
Cons:
- Doesn’t have strong support
Available at: Amazon
Looking for more? Shop all bras at Amazon here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorites below:
- These Are the 15 Best Quality Leggings and Yoga Pants on Amazon
- The 11 Best Padded Socks for Knee and Foot Pain
- The Best Strapless Bras to Support Any Bust Size
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!