21 of the Best Bras for A-Cups to Meet Every Need

Shopping for a new A-cup bra? Whether you’re looking for everyday essentials, something with a little sass, something comfy enough for sleeping, a bralette or even a maternity bra, you’ve come to the right place.

Anyone with an A-cup can check out our list of bras below to meet every need you might have!

1. Best T-Shirt Bra for Every Day

Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra

We’ve been fans of Calvin Klein’s T-shirt bras for a long time now. With smooth microfiber, a simple design and memory foam cups, this is a comfy, reliable bra you can wear day after day!

Pros:

Big color selection

Tons of reviews

Cons:

Hand wash only

2. Best Strapless Bra

Vanity Fair Gel Touch Padded Strapless Push-Up Bra

With pretty lace on the outside and liquid-filled pads on the inside, this underwire bra can help make a big difference in your look — while still remaining invisible under your strapless tops and dresses!

Pros:

Available in singles or multi-packs

Comes with removable clear bra straps

Cons:

Not everyone may want the push-up look with their strapless bra

3. Best Bra for Soft Comfort

Floatley Cozy Bra

If you want to ditch the seams, the underwire, the hooks and the sliders — but still want the coverage and shaping of a regular bra over a bralette, we can’t recommend this Floatley bra enough. The material is unbelievably soft too!

Pros:

Built-in, fixed cups won’t shift out of place

Super stretchy band

Cons:

No specific cup sizes (XS-XXL size range)

4. Best Sports Bra for Working Out

Champion The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra

Whether you’re into yoga, running, dancing, lifting or spinning, a top-tier sports bra is unbelievably important. Keep things inexpensive with one of activewear’s top brands: Champion!

Pros:

Made with moisture management technology

Textured mesh provides cooling ventilation

Cons:

Medium impact, so may not provide enough support for super high-impact workouts

5. Best Bra Top

KIKIWING Seamless Sports Bra Workout Crop Top

Sometimes you might not want to wear two layers, especially when it’s hot out. That’s why tops with bra tops like this exist! You can wear this as a regular cropped tank, and no one has to know about the double-layer design and padding on the inside!

Pros:

Padding is removable

Flattering stitching details

Cons:

May run a little small

6. Best Bra for Sensitive Skin

Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra

If a lot of bras tend to irritate your skin, you’ll want to add Boody to your shopping list. This bra is actually made from 80% viscose — which is made from bamboo! This fabric is cooling and breathable, and the bra is designed not to dig into the rib cage!

Pros:

No metal, padding, clasps, fasteners, underwire

Seen on celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski

Cons:

May not be extremely supportive

7. Best Bra for Sleeping

Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless T-Shirt Bra

With silky, stretchy, smooth fabric, wide straps and a wide band, this sleep bra isn’t going to poke, prod and tug at your skin as you settle down for a peaceful snooze. If you need a bra for sleeping that you can truly forget you’re even wearing, this is a wonderful choice!

Pros:

Comes with removable foam inserts for wearing in the daytime too

Clean-cut edges are comfortable and invisible under clothing

Cons:

A somewhat pricier pick when at full price

8. Best Push-Up Bra

Smart & Sexy Maximum Cleavage Underwire Push-Up Bra

Want a major boost? This bra claims to instantly add two cup sizes, bumping A-cups up to C-cups! It plunges to show off newfound cleavage and fullness, and its lace accents are just gorgeous!

Pros:

Big color selection

Extremely popular with reviewers

Cons:

Too much padding for some shoppers

9. Best Wedding Night Bra

Sexy Code 1701 Lace Unlined Balconette Demi-Cup Underwire Sheer Bra

We’re already feeling the romance from this sheer white bra! The floral lace, the bows, the semi-sheer material — this bra is going to make your wedding night or honeymoon (and special occasions afterward) seriously unforgettable!

Pros:

Breathable

Underwire provides nice support

Cons:

Will likely not work for daily wear with most outfits

10. Best Bra With a Front Closure

Warner’s Play It Cool Moisture-Wicking Wireless Racerback Bra

Hate reaching around your back or having to shift your bra around your body to close and open it up easily? Grab a bra with a front closure instead! This one is a popular pick with its CHILL FX lining and racerback design!

Pros:

Front-adjustable straps

Lightly contoured cups

Cons:

Small color selection

11. Best Bralette

Jockey Matte & Shine Seamfree Bralette

You might choose to wear a bralette instead of a bra on most days, or maybe you want something for wearing around the house or under baggier sweaters and sweatshirts. Whatever the case, this stretchy microfiber Jockey bralette is at the top our bralette recommendations!

Pros:

Can machine wash and tumble dry

Removable padding

Adjustable straps, which is not always common on bralettes

Cons:

No XS size available

12. Best One-Shoulder Bra

Running Girl One-Shoulder Sports Bra

There are many reasons one might want a one-shoulder bra. Perhaps you love the style, or maybe you need something to go under a one-shoulder top or dress. It could be great for post-surgery wear too!

Pros:

Sweat-wicking

Four-way stretch

Cons:

Straps can only go one way (on left shoulder)

13. Best Backless Bra

DEPOVOR Strapless Adhesive Bra

We know backless bras can be a bit scary, but if you have a backless outfit you really, really want to wear but really, really don’t want to go braless in, they’re a must. Luckily, some have proven themselves as worthy. This stick-on bra from Amazon has plenty of fans, and we know we trust it!

Pros:

High-strength adhesiveness

Can also be worn with very low-cut clothing

Cons:

Specific care required to keep bra in good shape

14. Best Going-Out Bra

Evild Rhinestone Crop Top Bra

We love a fun, party bra like this for A-cups, especially. Wear it with a high-rise skirt or try adding an oversized blazer on top. The club won’t know what’s coming!

Pros:

Adjustable chain in back

Sparkling rhinestones

Cons:

May be fragile; use caution while wearing

15. Best Maternity and Nursing Bra

Kindred Bravely Extra Soft Organic Cotton Wireless Nursing & Maternity Sleep Bra

Expecting a new bundle of joy? Or already have one and need a better nursing bra ASAP? Let Us introduce you to this Kindred Bravely pick. It comes in both Regular and Busty fits, in addition to sizes, so A-cups can better find the best bra for them!

Pros:

Designed for fluctuating breast sizes

Easy pull-on, pull-down style with no clasps or hooks

Cons:

Some shoppers say their fit was slightly off, so check in with the size guide in the photos!

16. Best Silky Bra

SilRiver Silk Satin Triangle Bralette

This bra, specifically designed for cup sizes A-C, is all about comfortable luxury. The silky satin material is so smooth and beautiful, and there’s no padding or foam to get in the way between your skin and all of that silky goodness!

Pros:

Comes with extra closure tab to make the ribcage band wider

Six colors

Cons:

Not a supportive bra, more for comfort and style

17. Best Plunge Bra

ZUKULIFE Deep U Multi-Way Low-Cut Plunge Bra

If you have a super low-cut top, and especially if that low-cut neckline is also a bit wide and open, this bra is a phenomenal find. Instead of a deep V, it’s a deep U — specifically contoured to provide lift without showing from underneath your clothes!

Pros:

Convertible straps

Tons of reviews

Cons:

May have to size up because of the tighter fit

18. Best Bra and Panty Set

Calvin Klein Motive Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette

Bra and panty sets are basically synonymous with Calvin Klein, if you ask Us. This set comes with a lightly-lined bralette as well as a matching thong, both with that classic Calvin Klein repeating logo. The stretchy cotton blend is so comfy for everyday life!

Pros:

Racerback style helps prevent straps from falling down

Removable cups

Cons:

Elastic bands may not be super comfortable for those with sensitive skin

19. Best Super Strappy Bra

Buitifo Criss Cross Eyelash Bra

With lace, straps and a sultry, flirty design, this Buitifo bra will have you feeling like a million bucks. If you’re looking for a confidence boost the next time you look in the mirror, this is a bra to add to cart ASAP!

Pros:

Six colors

Breathable mesh back

Cons:

No real support

20. Best Harness Bra

Jelinda Balconette Bra

There’s no need to worry about cups fitting you right when there are none! This harness-style bra adds on the strappy support but says goodbye to the cups entirely. It’s one size, but you can adjust the straps so it fits you perfectly!

Pros:

Can also wear as an accessory over tops

Popular date night pick

Cons:

Not for regular, daily bra wear

21. Best Bandeau Bra

Kurve Seamless Bandeau Bra

Whether you wear this as a bra or as more of a cropped tube top, you’ll likely wonder how you ever went without it. It’s great for throwing on as an under-layer if your top is too low-cut for your taste as well!

Pros:

Huge color selection

Available in singles or multi-packs

Cons:

Doesn’t have strong support

