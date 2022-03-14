The 5 Best Vanity Mirrors for Your Bathroom —  On Sale Starting at Just $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all? If there’s one lesson we learned from Snow White, it’s that we need to invest in a mirror worthy of a princess that won’t ruin our lives (no evil witches or poison apples allowed).

In order to get glam, we need a reflective surface that will let Us examine our appearance up close. But the average mirror can’t zoom in on pores and pimples — only a magnifying mirror provides the enlargement we need. Amazon to the rescue! These 5 bestselling vanity mirrors are ideal for applying makeup or taking a shower. Each compact model comes with special features that will enhance your beauty experience. Plus, some of these mirrors are on sale now! Read on to shop our five favorites.

This Light-Up Vanity Mirror

Lights! Camera! Action! This adjustable illuminating mirror is the bestseller in personal makeup mirrors on Amazon. The LED strip technology emits warm, cool or natural light for all your makeup needs.

Get the Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror with Lights for just $27 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Anti-Fog Shower Mirror

Have you ever washed your face or shaved in the shower and wished you had a mirror for extra assistance? This fogless mirror with a removable hook is the perfect solution. With over 19,000 ratings, this hangable hack is a crowd-pleaser.

Get the The Shave Well Company Deluxe Anti-Fog Shower Mirror for just $12 (originally $13) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Pink Magnifying Mirror

Pretty in pink! Treat yourself to the ultimate pampering product with this rose gold lighted makeup mirror. The portable three-panel display almost looks like an iPad and offers almost as many technological benefits — from magnification to adjustable degree rotation and touch-control lighting.

Get the Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror with Lights for just $27 (originally $36) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Double-Sided Lighted Mirror

Two sides for the price of one! This double-sided mirror provides 1x and 7x magnification for tweezing and grooming precision. And the incandescent light radiates a soft halo glow that isn’t too harsh or bright.

Get the Conair Reflections Double-Sided Incandescent Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror for just $23 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Dimming Lighted Mirror

We’ve always wanted a light-up vanity mirror that feels like a Hollywood beauty counter. This vanity mirror is even better, with touch-sensor dimming for more control. And the 10x magnification and adjustable rotation are added bonuses.

Get the COSMIRROR Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror with 10X Magnifying Mirror, 21 LED Lighted Mirror with Touch Sensor Dimming for just $20 (originally $31) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

