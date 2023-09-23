20 Best Beauty and Fashion Deals on Amazon This Weekend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Time to kick back, relax and enjoy the weekend! While you take some time to treat-yo'-self to a little TLC, might we also suggest treating yourself to some new faves and much-needed upgrades as well? Amazon has launched a wide variety of stellar sales on amazing fashion and beauty finds across the site, ripe for the picking to help revamp your wardrobe and revitalize your beauty in time right in time for the changing of the seasons.

To help you with your shopping list, we’ve collected the 20 best beauty and fashion essentials on deep discount this weekend at Amazon, from brand name wardrobe picks to bestselling beauty basics. Keep on scrolling and get ready to “Add to Cart”!

Beauty

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This social media-famous serum is formulated with 93.6% snail secretion filtrate to repair and rejuvenate skin from dryness and aging, reducing dullness and soothing dehydrated skin.



2. We Also Love: You’ll be able to snag just about any stubborn hair with this 4-piece tweezer set, which comes with classic, slant, pointed and pointed slant tweezers, as well as a carrying case for travel.

3. We Can’t Forget: Banish cuticles without the cutting, pushing or scraping with this instant cuticle remover from the nail experts at Sally Hansen.

4. Grow ‘n Show: Authentic, pure, natural, hexane free and your ticket to long eyelashes and lush eyebrows — that’s what you get with this 100% organic castor oil from Kate Blanc Cosmetics!

5. Sun Screened: CeraVe’s facial moisturizing lotion hydrates skin with a non-greasy finish, spreads easily and absorbs quickly — and even has SPF 30 to help shield from harmful UV rays.

6. Tote ‘Em if You Got ‘Em: Bring all of your travel hair and makeup essentials, toiletries and more in this ultra-convenient, multi-compartment hanging travel toiletry bag and makeup organizer.

7. Wipe Away the Day: Remove 99.3% of stubborn makeup and traces of the elements from your skin with a single towelette of this makeup remover from Neutrogena. They’re even gentle enough to use around eyes!

8. Retinol the Way: If you’d like to clear up acne marks and dark spots after banishing pimples to the great beyond with the above products, this retinol serum is your answer. It’ll help skin look smoother, more even-toned and visibly reduce the appearance of acne scars and pigmentation.

9. ThickenHer: $25 for a two-pack of this Biotin B-Complex Shampoo & Conditioner from Luseta is a pretty great deal considering how much you get in each application — treatment for hair loss, hair thinning and a boost to promoting strong and luscious locks.

10. Fresh to Death: I can say from experience that TheraBreath is truly incredible stuff, fighting bad breath for hours upon hours without any stinging alcohol taste or burning on your tongue. $15 for two of ’em is a steal!

Fashion

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This cozy cable knit sweater is a great buy to prep for the crisper days of fall soon to come — super-soft, comfortable fit and ideal for both polished and casual looks.

2. We Also Love: Comfy-casual also takes a star turn with this short-sleeve maxi dress, which can be dressed up or down for cocktails with the girls or a day out running errands around town. And it has pockets!

3. We Can’t Forget: These pointed-toe, chunky-heel pumps are a great pairing for any wedding guest looks you might be planning (for more on those formal ‘fits, keep scrolling). They come in a wide variety of colors too, so you can match to pretty much any ensemble.

4. Pleats to Meet You: Speaking of wedding guest looks… one option to try is this metallic knit sleeveless halter gown, pleated for your pleasure with a belted waist for added shape.

5. Turtleneck & Chain: A turtleneck-style shirt is definitely a fall essential, and this sleeveless option is perfect for sunnier days that may be on the warmer side — just throw a flannel on top if extra coverage is needed!

6. Sporty Spice: Get the support you need when you’re working out (or just working through your to-do list) with this lifting sports bra, which adds a dash of zhush thanks to the strappy back piece.

7. Tiered Up: This flowy swing dress will look good on just about everyone thanks to its loose fit and tiered silhouette. Snag it in approximately a zillion colors and patterns, as well as with both short and long sleeves.

8. Sweater Weather: ‘Tis about to be sweater season, my friends, and we suggest grabbing at least a few to have in your arsenal! This batwing beauty has a unique cut that’ll also prove to be roomy, cozy and extra comfortable.

9. GOAT Coat: Speaking of stocking up for the cooler weather, a warm-yet-lightweight jacket is definitely on the “to get” list — try out this plush-lined gem from the trusted outerwear experts at Columbia!

10. Go With the Flow: Another lovely flowy find, this tiered chiffon dress is perfect for any autumnal cocktail party.

