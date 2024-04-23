Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Time for some fun in the sun! We’re inching ever closer toward summer, and that means frolicking in the heat, toes in the sand, and splashing about at your favorite beach – or the pool, whatever tickles your fancy. Pick a swimsuit and make a beeline to your favorite summer destination! Haven’t picked out a suit that fits your personality just yet? There’s still time. How about a bikini this year? Strut your stuff and show off your physique in a suit that makes you feel beautiful and powerful.

We’ve found a selection of absolutely gorgeous bikinis and two-piece swimsuits that’ll make you feel like an absolute goddess when you hit the beach. Best of all, they won’t cost you an arm and a leg. These bikinis are on sale at Amazon at super steep discounts. You can get them for less than the price of dinner out at a fast casual restaurant in most cases, and they’re super flattering, too. Not sure what style you’re looking for, or just want to see what’s on offer? Check out our 10 carefully-curated best bikini deals at Amazon that you can shop today.

10 Best Bikini Deals Today at Amazon

1. Cut It Out: This racy thong bikini has cutouts where it counts, in all the right places to make you look your best – just $30!

2. Flouncy Florals: Become a flower child with this gorgeous flower-clad bikini that’ll turn all the heads – just $14!



3. Pink Power: Get two pink shades for the price of one in this pretty color-blocked suit – just $19!

4. Green With Envy: Channel your inner mermaid with this fun olive netting bikini – just $22!



5. Terrific Tummy: Camouflage problem tummy areas or rock a high waist with this colorful bikini – just $30!



6. Mix and Match: This swimsuit comes with two distinct designs for top and bottom for a funky fit – just $31!

7. Draw It Up: Place emphasis on your chest with this bikini’s drawstring and hot floral design– just $19!

8. Super Stripes: These green and white stripes are just the calming print everyone needs when hitting the beach – just $33!

9. Neon Machines: You’ll be the envy of all the others poolside when you turn up in this super-hot neon green look – just $26!

10. Band Together: Slip into this slinky little bandeau bikini and strut your stuff up and down the coast – just $21!