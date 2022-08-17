The Absolute Best Breathable Shoes for Sweaty Feet on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t get annoyed when their feet start to feel uncomfortably sweaty? It happens fairly frequently during the summer months, but for some of Us, it’s a year-round issue. There are ways you can avoid this pesky problem, and it all starts with the proper pair of shoes.

The two main factors to pay attention to are the materials the shoes are made from and their overall design. When you buy shoes that are comprised of softer or more breathable fabrics as opposed to synthetic materials, you’ll be better off. And when it comes to some shoes (like sandals), the less material, the better! With that in mind, we searched for options on Amazon to help banish sweat for good (or at least help you manage it daily). Read on to check out these styles!

These Running Shoes

These seriously popular sneakers are made from a woven material which adds to their breathability — and also make then seriously comfortable!

Get the adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe for prices starting at $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Slip-On Sneakers

Shoes made from canvas — like this pair of slip-ons — will automatically signal you have a breathable sneaker on deck.

Get the TOMS Women’s Avalon Sneaker for prices starting at $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Braided Sandals

The minimal style of these shoes is what makes them ideal to wear on hot and sticky days.

Get the Cape Robbin Vagabond Sandals for prices starting at $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Woven Flats

The woven style of these flats leaves slightly larger holes — allowing for extra breathability!

Get the Feversole Women’s Woven Flats for prices starting at $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Espadrille Wedges

You can probably tell by the straps on these shoes that they will offer your feet a ton of support — while still allowing air to flow through!

Get the Jeossy Women’s Espadrille Wedge Sandals for prices starting at $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Pointed-Toe Flats

Again, a woven knit fabric is far more breathable than any other type of material — making these ballet flats a hit!

Get the Arromic Women’s Knit Ballet Flat for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Strappy Sandals

The straps on these sandals are made from a stretchier material as opposed to leather, which may lead to less friction and minimal foot sweat!

Get the Husmeu Elastic Flat Sandals for prices starting at $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

