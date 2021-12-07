Make Your Christmas Tree Look Straight Out of a Magazine With These Accents

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! And with less than three weeks until Santa Claus comes to town, we’re running out of time to trim our tree. We always add our favorite ornaments, but this year we want to go all out. You know those swoon-worthy Christmas trees you’ve admired on Pinterest boards and Instagram feeds? Ones that look straight out of a magazine? That’s what we’re going for.

May your days be merry and bright with these Christmas tree accents. From glitter berries to garland, these festive embellishments will elevate your holiday decor. Rock around the Christmas tree with our favorite finds from Amazon!

These Colorful Christmas Balls

Have a ball this holiday season with these decorative Christmas bulbs, available in multiple color combos. “Gorgeous bulbs!! They are perfect size and they come with hangers!” gushed one customer. “I definitely recommend!”

Get the 45-Pieces Christmas Balls Glitter Christmas Tree Ornaments for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Glitter Berry Stems

Stay merry with these glitter berries! Turn your tree into a winter wonderland with this darling decor. “I changed out the decorations on my tree this year and these were such a pretty addition. They are well made and so very pretty,” shared one shopper. “I like that there are different sizes of glitter. That gives them a more expensive look.”

Get the Lvydec 16-Pieces Christmas Glitter Berries Stems for just $14 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Star Tree Topper

Hang a shining star upon the highest bough, and have yourself a merry little Christmas now. This gold tree topper is a showstopper! “It’s perfect for the Christmas tree. I love it so much,” said one satisfied shopper. “The quality and build was very good!I The wire holder worked perfectly and is snug on the tiny branch at the top of the tree.”

Get the Christmas Tree Topper for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Changing Christmas Lights

As Mariah Carey sings in her consistently chart-topping hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “All the lights are shining so brightly everywhere!” With one strand of string lights, you can switch up the colors and twinkle modes with the remote control. According to one review, “This should be the only set of lights you need for anything. If you decide to go with colored lights on your tree this year and white next year, you have no need for anything new. Plug these bad boys into a smart socket and have the best value in smart Christmas lights you can get.”

Get the Decute Colors Changing Christmas Lights for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Christmas Tinsel Garland

Welcome to Tinseltown! This metallic garland is a gorgeous accent piece for a Christmas tree. It just feels so luxurious and lavish! “Perfect mix of silver and gold and so shiny and pretty,” declared one customer. “Great quality and perfect addition to our Christmas tree.”

Get the Alonsoo Christmas Tinsel Garland for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Snowy Pine Cones

We’re dreaming of a white Christmas with these snowy pine cones. Give your tree or wreath a woodsy glow-up with these frosted decorations — and may all your Christmases be white!

Get the 22-Pieces Pine Cones for Christmas Tree With Gift Box for just $23 at Amazon!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!