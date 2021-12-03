Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Calling all Friends fans! ‘Tis the season to celebrate your favorite TV show with holiday ornaments that are totally on theme. While we’re still debating whether Ross and Rachel were on a break, enjoy your winter break with these festive Friends ornaments. Rock around the Christmas tree with these decorative baubles — the Holiday Armadillo would be so proud.

These fun ornaments make the perfect present for any Friends superfan. Pivot from other stocking stuffers and say “How YOU doin’” to these Friends finds. When it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month or even your year, these ornaments will be there for you.

The One With the Turkey Head

Pull a Monica with this turkey head ornament from a Thanksgiving episode. It even plays sound from the show!

Get the Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2021 Friends The One With All The Thanksgivings for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

The One With the Central Perk Mug

Take a coffee break with this Central Perk coffee mug — Gunther would approve.

Get the Hallmark Friends Central Perk Cafe Coffee Cup Christmas Ornament for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

The One With the Orange Couch

Pretend you’re kicking back with all your Friends on this iconic orange couch from Central Perk.

Get the Hallmark Friends Central Perk Cafe Couch Christmas Ornament for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

The One With the ‘Friends’ Favorites

This set of four ornaments features all the greatest hits from the series — the purple picture frame, the Central Perk logo, the orange couch and two lobster soulmates.

Get the Paladone Friends Ornaments, Christmas Decorations, Set of 4 for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

The One With the Picture Frame

Peep this classic picture frame from Monica and Rachel’s apartment. It’s a must-have for Friends fans!

Get the Friends Christmas Ornament Picture Frame for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

