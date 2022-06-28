The Best Cream Bronzers to Create a Natural Sun-Kissed Glow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The two basic categories that bronzers fall into are powders and creams, and each has its own benefits. Cream bronzers are amazing because they’re naturally easier to work with and can potentially be more blendable than powders. If you’ve never tried a cream bronzer and are curious to know more about them, we’re here to share just how incredible they are!

Why Should I Choose a Cream Bronzer Over Powder?

One is truly not better than the other, but cream and powder bronzers serve different needs. Makeup artist Neil Scibelli explained to POPSUGAR that while powder formulas tend to be more matte, which is ideal for oily or combination skin, a cream bronzer creates more of “a skinlike bronzed finish.” If you want a “glow-from-within look,” then a cream bronzer is your best bet!

Cream bronzers come in all forms, and even if you do have more oily skin, you can still find one that fits your complexion. You can pick up a bronzer that’s more sheer, a more pigmented option or one that’s packed with shimmer. There are even variations that will leave you with a more matte finish! With all of the varieties out there, how can you know which bronzer is the best pick for you? There’s no need to stress out, because we’ve hand-picked the best of the best with all of the info you need to make your choice below!

11 Amazing Cream Bronzers for a Natural Sun-Kissed Glow

Anastasia Beverly Hills Cream Bronzer

Although cream bronzers may have a reputation for having a more natural or dewey finish, this one is matte. It may be an ideal option for oily or combination skin! With the proper brushes, you can use it to create a natural sun-kissed glow or chisel out your cheekbones to contour.

Pros

Works as bronzer and contour

Matte finish

Long-lasting wear

Great shade range

Cons

More expensive

Available at: Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom

CHANEL LES BEIGES Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream

If you’re looking for a splurge-worthy product, this is the one! The formula has a cream gel consistency that feels weightless on the skin, and can definitely be built up for a more dramatic color payoff. Plus, no one can deny how chic Chanel’s iconic logo will look displayed on any vanity!

Pros

Super lightweight

Buildable color

Blendable

Cons

Luxury price

Limited color options

Available at: Ulta, Nordstrom

e.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Bronzer

A great cream bronzer doesn’t have to cost a ton of money, and this one proves it! The formula of this bronzer actually starts as cream, and then dries into a powder. This unique feature makes it easier to work with, and if you have oily skin but don’t want a matte finish, this one will do the trick for you.

Pros

Cream-to-powder formula

Super affordable

Great shade options

Cons

Not super pigmented

Available at: Ulta, Target, Amazon

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer

Shoppers are obsessed with this bronzer because it’s incredibly pigmented. A little definitely goes a long way! There are colors available that are great for both contouring and creating a sun-kissed glow on the skin. It gives you a substantial natural look that will help you shine from within!

Pros

Super creamy

Great shade options

Very pigmented

Cons

More expensive

May be hard to work with

Available at: Sephora, Ulta

MILK MAKEUP Matte Cream Bronzer Stick

Though the title suggests that this is a matte product, the finish is definitely more natural-looking. We love the stick packaging, which is great if you’re doing your makeup on-the-go and don’t want to deal with fussy brushes. The color is blendable and leaves you with a fresh-faced look that shoppers adore!

Pros

Stick packaging

Easy application

Natural-looking result

Cons

Only two colors available

Available at: Sephora

UNDONE BEAUTY Water Bronzer

For just a hint of bronzy color, this is the product for you! Don’t let the dark color scare you, as the formula is actually incredibly light. It’s a water-based product so it’s seriously hydrating, and just like the MILK bronzer, the stick packaging makes it a breeze when it comes to application.

Pros

Stick packaging

Easy application

Incredibly lightweight

Affordable

Cons

Color may be too light for some

Available at: Amazon

Kaja Play Bento Cream Trio

Why just buy a cream bronzer when you can receive everything you need in one package? This trio is designed to work together, with the cream bronzer as the base. Shoppers actually single out the bronzer as the best product of the group, so snagging a blush and highlight in addition to that is a great bonus.

Pros

Three-in-one

Pigmented formula

Easy application

Cons

Fewer shades available

A bit more expensive

Available at: Sephora, Amazon

Rimmel Jelly Bronzer

This bronzer has more of a gel consistency, which may feel more refreshing on the skin instead of cream formulas. If you have oilier skin but still want the benefits of cream products, a gel bronzer like this one could be a solid choice for you. It’s designed to blend into the skin for the ultimate natural look!

Pros

Super affordable

Gel formula

Blendable

Cons

Only one shade available

Available at: Amazon

Persona DreamStick Cream Bronzing Multi-Stick

This is more than just a cream bronzer! You can use it to warm up your skin, and apply it on the eyes or lips for a soft bronzy look! The color is buildable and blendable, and the packaging helps you target the areas you want with expert precision.

Pros

Multi-purpose product

Stick packaging

Seamless finish

Cons

Only two shades available

Available at: Ulta

Well People Supernatural Stick Bronzer

If you’re looking for a bronzer to give your skin warmth and make you glow, pick out this one! The formula has ample shimmer in it that can catch the light and make you look truly radiant.

Pros

Luminous, shimmery finish

Stick packaging

Nice shade range

Affordable

Cons

Finding the right color may be tricky

Available at: Target

Tower 28 Beauty Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer

There are shimmery bronzers on the market, and then there’s this one! It’s packed with light-reflecting pigments that will create the ultimate goddess aesthetic. It does the job of a bronzer and highlighter in one swoop, and shoppers say you can also use it over a matte bronzer if you want to create a more glossy complexion.

Pros

Packed with shimmer

Great shade range

Can be used with other products

Cons

May be too shimmery for some

A few shoppers say it’s difficult to blend

Available at: Sephora

