Best Hair Removal Creams for Face & Body

Let’s talk about a common beauty dilemma for a second, shall we? Here’s a scenario that we’re pretty sure every one of Us has experienced: You’re getting ready for a night out on the town with friends or a big event, which already requires ample time primping and prepping, only to realize that you missed a spot while shaving. Naturally, you’re out of the shower when this occurs! Even if you meticulously apply shaving cream, run your razor over your body while scoping every inch and follow up with the appropriate moisturizer, you can still end up foregoing a patch of skin and being left with a pesky problem. It’s seriously annoying! That’s why tons of shoppers are trying to eliminate the frustration of shaving by switching over to using hair removal cream. Are you curious about hair removal cream but scared to take the plunge? We understand it can be daunting, which is why we found a handful of highly-recommended products that you may love.

Quick Picks: Our Top 3 Hair Removal Creams

There are plenty of benefits as far as hair removal cream is concerned. You could also try waxing, but the main concern with that is it requires extra funds if you plan to see a professional regularly — plus, it can be far more painful. With hair removal creams, you can efficiently remove unwanted body hair in five or ten minutes without any of the discomfort. Best of all, you can do it from the comfort of your own home! You still get the benefits of waxing, since you’re removing the hair from the root, which leaves your skin staying smoother for longer — unlike traditional shaving. There are so many hair removal creams that address different concerns, from targeting specific areas of the body, to skin sensitivity and everything in between. With that in mind, we researched a slew of hair removal products and covered all of the primary bases. If you want to discover your new favorite method of hair removal, check out the creams ready for you to shop below!

Best Hair Removal Creams

Best Hair Removal Cream for Face

Shoppers say that they have been using this exact hair removal face cream for years, and consistently depend on it to quickly remove unwanted facial hair! You can use this on the upper lip, chin area or wherever else on the face for fast and painless hair removal. Just be sure to do a quick patch test to see how your skin will react to the formula before using it!

Get the Nair Hair Remover Moisturizing Face Cream for $5 at Target!

Best Hair Removal Cream for Legs

We adore this hair removal cream for legs, as it’s super thick and includes rich moisturizing ingredients that will leave you with silky smooth skin! It’s actually made from over 80% all-natural ingredients and formulated with cocoa and shea butter to help soothe the skin while lifting leg hairs from the root at the same time. Best of all, it takes four minutes!

Get the Nad’s 3-in-1 Butter Body Hair Removal Cream for $8 at Target!

Best Hair Removal Cream for Body

The packaging of this hair removal cream makes it incredibly efficient to use for all areas of the body, including the underarms and bikini line! Twist the bottom to push out the amount of product you need from the top and glide it over your target areas with ease. The touch-free application process and easy in-shower removal definitely make this one of the easiest creams to use!

Get the Nair Hair Remover Glides Away Hair Removal Cream for $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Hair Removal Cream for Bikini Line

The bikini area is undoubtedly one of the most sensitive regions of the body and requires special attention, which is why we think this two-step system is absolutely ideal! First you apply the sensitive formula hair removal cream and leave it on for four minutes, then after removing the product, follow-up with the hair growth inhibitor. The second step actually reduces your hair growth rate so that you don’t have to repeat this process as frequently, causing less irritation to the bikini zone. Score!

Get the Bikini Zone Hair Removal Treatment Kit for $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Hair Removal Cream for Sensitive Skin

Over 50,000 shoppers are in love with this hair removal cream that’s specifically formulated for sensitive skin types! The formula uses 35% less harsh chemicals than similar products on the market, and it’s enhanced with vitamin E and aloe vera to ensure that your skin is left nourished and moisturized.

Get the Veet Sensitive Hair Remover Gel Cream for $8 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Talc-Free Hair Removal Cream

For super sensitive skin types, a talc-free hair removal cream like this one may be the best option to avoid any unwanted circumstances! This formula includes no harsh chemicals and utilizes soothing essential oils to ensure that your skin is left without any type of irritation after the hair removal process.

Get the Sirona Hair Removal Cream for Women for $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best All-Natural Hair Removal Cream Alternative

Nobody wants stubborn redness on their face after using a removal cream. This can happen if you have sensitive skin, which is why we wanted to include this all-natural, completely chemical-free alternative! These buffing pads work to loosen up facial hairs from the root and completely remove the hair free from the threat of potentially harmful irritation.

Get the Hair Off Facial Buffer for $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

