Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some of Us have been shopping too much lately, and it’s beginning to show (guilty). We all deserve some retail therapy, but we’re beginning to run out of room! Purses are piling up, clothing is spilling out of the closet and miscellaneous items are making a mess. It’s a little late for spring cleaning, but we desperately need to declutter for summer. Marie Kondo and the Home Edit gals, where you at?

When our home is organized, our mind is at peace. And thanks to all these amazing deals for Amazon Prime Day, we can finally turn our space into a stress-free oasis. All of these home storage staples are on sale for up to 60% off, so make sure you act fast before they sell out!

This Airtight Pantry Organization Set

Keep your food fresh with this stackable set of 16 airtight containers. This aesthetically-pleasing organization system seems straight out of the Kardashians’ cupboards!

Get the Syntus Cereal Containers Storage Set for 22% off at Amazon!

These Storage Boxes With Clear Windows

A wise Taylor Swift once said, “When I felt like a cardigan under someone’s bed, you put me on and said I was your favorite.” Don’t let your cardigans feel unloved! Store them in these convenient boxers with clear windows so you can easily access them.

Get the HomeHacks Storage Clothing Storage Bags for 39% off at Amazon!

These Storage Bins

The top bestseller in shelf baskets, this set of three chic closet cubes gives you the luxury look at a cheap cost. Foldable and sturdy, these storage bins come with leather handles for elegant ease.

Get the Decomomo Storage Bins for 29% off at Amazon!

This Storage Organizer for Kitchen Bags

If you’re like Us, then the area under your kitchen sink is filled to the brim with plastic bags and other knick-knacks. Organize your bags with this handy holder, made from 100% natural bamboo.

Get the Simoeffi Bamboo Bag Storage Organizer for 60% off at Amazon!

This Set of 24 Glass Containers

Keep your leftovers neat and tidy in these clear containers! Microwave and dishwasher-safe, these airtight products come in multiple sizes with locking lids for sealed storage.

Get the 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers with Upgraded Snap Locking Lids for 24% off at Amazon!

These 12-Cube Shelving Unit

Need a shoe rack, a bookshelf or extra storage shelves? This 12-cube closet organizer serves as all of the above. Why splurge on an expensive piece of furniture when you could save on this affordable and multi-functional shelving unit instead?

Get the TomCare Cube Storage 12-Cube Bookshelf Closet Organizer for 27% off at Amazon!

This Hanging Closet Organizer

Store your socks, sweaters and shoes with this hanging organizer! Equipped with side pockets and removable drawers, this durable space saver is perfect for cleaning up your closet.

Get the SMIRLY Hanging Closet Organizer and Storage Shelves for 28% off at Amazon!

Shop more Prime Day Deals here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your home? Check out more Prime Day picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!