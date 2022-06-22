Stay Cool This Summer With the 10 Best Misting Fans for Refreshing Air Flow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is heating up! But if you’re like me, then this warm weather can make you a little light-headed. When temperatures spike, I struggle. I may or may not have almost passed out multiple times while conducting celebrity interviews in the sweltering heat. Pretty much the opposite of fun in the sun!

Ever since those incidents, I have made a point of carrying a misting fan with me to keep cool at outdoor events. This portable plan has been a game-changer! I recently used my misting fan while in Miami, and it saved me from the brutal humidity. Cool air and a refreshing spray at the same time!

Beat the heat this summer with these 10 misting fans. Say goodbye to sunstroke and hello to hydration! Shop our favorite fans below.

This Handheld Misting Fan

With over 13,000 reviews, this popular product is the no. 1 bestseller in misting fans on Amazon. Quiet, lightweight and colorful, this travel-friendly fan is safe for children to use as well. One shopper said it’s like a “portable air conditioner.”

Get the O2COOL Deluxe Handheld Battery Powered Water Misting Fan for just $12 (originally $13) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Battery-Operated Misting Fan

This handheld misting fan is easy-to-use and battery-operated. Powered by a one-speed motor and flexible fan blades, this portable fan generates a cool breeze on the go. Perfect for outdoor use on a hot day!

Get the O2COOL Elite Battery Powered Handheld Water Misting Fan for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Outdoor Electric Misting Fan

Hosting a backyard barbecue or dinner party? Keep your guests cool with this powerful electric misting fan that reduces air temperature up to 25 degrees! Featuring a 90-degree pivot for a wide sweep and three speeds, this fan is ideal for large outdoor settings.

Get the Lasko 7050 Misto Outdoor Misting Fan for just $150 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Stroller Misting Fan

Baby’s first fan! The no. 1 new release in misting fans, this device creates a cooling experience for your baby in a stroller. The bendable legs can wrap around strollers, car seats and cribs.

Get the Misting Fan for Baby Stroller, Battery Operated Clip On Fan with Flexible Tripods for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Rechargeable Desk Fan

No AC? No problem. If you’re working remotely, this rechargeable desk fan can keep you cool from your makeshift office. And the detachable base turns this multi-purpose product from a standalone fan to a handheld device!

Get the Otlonpe Desk Handheld Fan for just $14 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Fan Misting Kit

Install this fan misting kit to turn your existing fan into an air-cooled atomizing system. Just like the cool mist, assembly is a breeze. “This is amazing!!!” one reviewer raved. “Definitely cools you down in hot summer days.”

Get the Sunhe YHK Fan Misting Kit for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Heavy-Duty Misting Fan

Take your fan game to the next level with this heavy-duty misting fan for indoor or outdoor use. This powerful device produces high-capacity air flow with three adjustable speeds and 135-degree rotation angle positions. Another perk? This fan lowers ambient temperatures while keeping dust, pollen and insects at bay.

Get the XPOWER Misting Fan FM-48 for just $140 (originally $180) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Standing Misting Fan

This powerful outdoor fan covers outdoor spaces up to 22 by 22 feet. Perfect for patios or screened-in porches! Simply connect the standing fan to a garden hose for mist that evaporates.

Get the Frigidaire Outdoor Misting Fan for just $150 (originally $170) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Set of 3 Misting Fans

Cool down with this compact handheld misting fan set, which comes with a red, blue and green fan. Battery-operated and lightweight, this cooling system features soft blades. These fans can also function as goodie-bag gifts for a children’s birthday party.

Get the ATBOTP Water Misting Fan Handheld Outdoor Portable Spray Fans Battery Operated Set of 3 for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Hands-Free Misting Fan Necklace

Such an innovative invention! This cooling necklace allows you to beat the heat without having to hold the fan. Enjoy outdoor activities with this portable misting fan.

Get the O2COOL Misting Necklace Fan for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for additional ways to stay cool this summer? Check out more picks below:

