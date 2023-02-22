The Best Probiotic Supplements for Weight Loss

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Struggling to lose weight? A probiotic supplement could be the missing piece to your health and wellness puzzle. Eating well and exercising consistently will always be great habits, but having a probiotic supplement may be what finally helps you find your groove — and consistent results.
Scientific research has shown that taking probiotics may be a promising strategy when it comes to lowering body weight and BMI, showing a greater effect on people who took them for longer periods of time (National Library of Medicine). But what exactly should you be looking for?
How We Chose the Best Probiotic Supplements
As with your food, makeup or clothing, you’ll want to consider which probiotic supplement actually suits you as opposed to just grabbing the first one you see. Here are some things we considered when making this list for you:
- We searched for specific probiotic strains e.g. Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus
- We only considered trusted brands we’ve either personally used or with great reviews and third party testing
- We searched for gluten-free, vegan and clean options
- We searched for other beneficial ingredients like prebiotics or digestive enzymes
- We considered the CFU (colony forming units) count: the number of alive/active microorganisms in a probiotic supplement
- We took budget into account, finding options at different price points
- And more!
See what we love about our 15 top probiotic picks below and shop now!
HUM Nutrition Gut Instinct
Best for Digestion
This supplement features 10 strains of probiotic. Lactobacillus acidophilus may promote good digestion while Bifidobacterium lactis may support healthy gut microbiome diversity!
Pros:
- Vegan, gluten-free, clean ingredients
- Triple-tested and third party validated
- Hundreds of reviews, 4.8/5 rating
Available at: HUM Nutrition, Amazon
Ritual Synbiotic+
Triple Threat
This is actually a three-in-one supplement, featuring two of the best probiotic strains for bloat support (LGG® and BB-12®) with 11 billion CFUs — plus prebiotics and postbiotic for a balanced gut microbiome!
Pros:
- Just one capsule a day
- Delayed release improves efficacy
- Traceable ingredients
- Vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO
Love Wellness Gut Feelings Probiotic
Colorful and Powerful
This pretty supplement comes from Lo Bosworth‘s company and features pre-, pro- and postbiotics to support both your gut and your immune system. Can also be used alongside other probiotic supplements from the brand!
Pros:
- Vegetarian and gluten-free
- If you hate swallowing pills, you can open up the capsules into your favorite beverage
- Three billion CFUs
Available at: Amazon, Love Wellness
Align Probiotic Pro Formula
A Longtime Favorite
This well-studied and highly-recommended supplement is made with Bifidobacterium 35624 and may help not only with weight loss but occasional abdominal discomfort, gas, bloating and more!
Pros:
- Known to show results in just two weeks
- Gluten-free, vegetarian, soy-free
- Comes with 63 capsules
Available at: Amazon
Thorne FloraMend Prime Probiotic
Best for a Sour Stomach
If you tend to experience stomach issues, this acid-resistant, moisture-resistant capsule is a fantastic choice. Its proprietary probiotic blend was specifically designed to help with weight management while also addressing diarrhea or constipation!
Pros:
- Five billion CFUs
- Dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, no artificial flavors
- The only supplement manufacturer to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content
Available at: Amazon
OLLY Probiotic + Prebiotic Gummy
Peachiest Probiotic
If you’d prefer a yummy, peach-flavored gummy over a capsule, OLLY has an amazing option for you. This supplement, which has tons and tons of reviews, combines probiotics and prebiotics for a balanced belly!
Pros:
- Gluten-free
- Option for bottle or eco-friendly pouch
- Celebrity-loved brand
Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder
The Viral Sensation
If you’re on Instagram or TikTok, there’s a good chance you’ve already heard of this Bloom powder. This drink powder is another way to get your probiotics, plus antioxidants, organic fruits and vegetables and more!
Pros:
- Dairy-free, gluten-free, keto-friendly, non-GMO, soy-free, vegan
- Five delicious flavor options
- 30+ nutrients
Available at: Amazon, Bloom Nutrition
Zenwise No Bloat Probiotic
Best Botanical Blend
This supplement features the clinically-proven DE111 probiotic, along with herbs and greens like dandelion extract, turmeric and ginger for a “happy, healthy GI tract”!
Pros:
- Targeted digestive enzyme to help break down dairy
- Non-GMO, allergen-free, vegan
- A number one bestseller
Available at: Amazon
Swanson Lactobacillus Gasseri Probiotic
Stay Fuller, Longer
Thanks to Lactobacillus Gasseri, this supplement may actually help control sensations of hunger to help you stay fuller for a longer period of time. This is all while it works to balance your gut microflora, of course!
Pros:
- Three billion CFUs
- Tested by independent third-party labs
- 100% customer satisfaction guarantee
Available at: Amazon
The Nue Co. Prebiotic + Probiotic Vegan Gut Microbiome Supplement
Planet-Friendly, Body-Friendly
This time-delay supplement features Bacillus coagulans. In a 90-day study, this strain was found to reduce IBS symptons, including bloating and gas, while regulating bathroom habits!
Pros:
- 15 billion CFUs
- 100% recyclable packaging
- Reviewers say it “exceeded expectations”
Available at: Sephora
Ora Organic Trust Your Gut Probiotic & Prebiotic Supplement
Highest CFU Count
With six probiotic strains and a whopping 16 billion CFUs per serving, this supplement is a strong choice — but it’s still made to be suitable for sensitive stomachs!
Pros:
- Vegan, organic, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO
- Strains include Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Reuteri, Bifodobacterium Bifidum, Bifidobacterium Breve, Bifidobacterium Lactis, Bifidobacterium Longum
- Third party tested
Available at: Amazon
Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic
Adults Only
This synbiotic supplement, made for adults 18+, features 24 clinically and scientifically-studied probiotic strains and a polyphenol-based prebiotic. It’s so effective, many people even begin to feel results in as little as 24-48 hours!
Pros:
- 53.6 billion AFUs
- Nested capsule ensures dose is delivered straight to colon
- Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, preservative-free
Available at: Seed
Sakara Complete Probiotic Formula
Raw Ingredients
This supplement, featuring 11 probiotic strains, adds in prebiotic fiber, digestive enzymes and systemic enzymes for all-around support, from your digestion to your skin!
Pros:
- Vegetarian, gluten-free, soy-free
- 180 capsules per bottle
- Can save by signing up for subscription
Available at: Sakara
Rae Wellness Pre + Probiotic
ACV, Please!
Along with L. Acidophilus, this minty supplement includes other probiotics plus apple cider vinegar, another favorite for a healthy gut and improved digestion. The perfect dual-powered way to start your day!
Pros:
- Vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO
- Under $15
- Vast majority of reviews are five stars
SmartyPants Adult Prebiotic and Probiotic
Yummy Gummy
Here’s one more gummy option for those of us who find joy in a little burst of strawberry flavor every day. And no, there are no artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors!
Pros:
- Gluten-free, non-GMO, allergen-free, vegan
- Two strains of spore-forming, soil-based probiotics
- Third party tested
Available at: Amazon
Other Probiotic Supplements We Love
- SkinnyFit Belly Balance Probiotic Supplement
- Nature’s Bounty Acidophilus Probiotic
- Lifeable Sugar Free Probiotics
