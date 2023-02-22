The Best Probiotic Supplements for Weight Loss

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Struggling to lose weight? A probiotic supplement could be the missing piece to your health and wellness puzzle. Eating well and exercising consistently will always be great habits, but having a probiotic supplement may be what finally helps you find your groove — and consistent results.

Scientific research has shown that taking probiotics may be a promising strategy when it comes to lowering body weight and BMI, showing a greater effect on people who took them for longer periods of time (National Library of Medicine). But what exactly should you be looking for?

How We Chose the Best Probiotic Supplements

As with your food, makeup or clothing, you’ll want to consider which probiotic supplement actually suits you as opposed to just grabbing the first one you see. Here are some things we considered when making this list for you:

We searched for specific probiotic strains e.g. Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus

We only considered trusted brands we’ve either personally used or with great reviews and third party testing

We searched for gluten-free, vegan and clean options

We searched for other beneficial ingredients like prebiotics or digestive enzymes

We considered the CFU (colony forming units) count: the number of alive/active microorganisms in a probiotic supplement

We took budget into account, finding options at different price points

And more!

See what we love about our 15 top probiotic picks below and shop now!

HUM Nutrition Gut Instinct

Best for Digestion

This supplement features 10 strains of probiotic. Lactobacillus acidophilus may promote good digestion while Bifidobacterium lactis may support healthy gut microbiome diversity!

Pros:

Vegan, gluten-free, clean ingredients

Triple-tested and third party validated

Hundreds of reviews, 4.8/5 rating

Available at: HUM Nutrition, Amazon

Ritual Synbiotic+

Triple Threat

This is actually a three-in-one supplement, featuring two of the best probiotic strains for bloat support (LGG® and BB-12®) with 11 billion CFUs — plus prebiotics and postbiotic for a balanced gut microbiome!

Pros:

Just one capsule a day

Delayed release improves efficacy

Traceable ingredients

Vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO

Available at: Ritual, Amazon

Love Wellness Gut Feelings Probiotic

Colorful and Powerful

This pretty supplement comes from Lo Bosworth‘s company and features pre-, pro- and postbiotics to support both your gut and your immune system. Can also be used alongside other probiotic supplements from the brand!

Pros:

Vegetarian and gluten-free

If you hate swallowing pills, you can open up the capsules into your favorite beverage

Three billion CFUs

Available at: Amazon, Love Wellness

Align Probiotic Pro Formula

A Longtime Favorite

This well-studied and highly-recommended supplement is made with Bifidobacterium 35624 and may help not only with weight loss but occasional abdominal discomfort, gas, bloating and more!

Pros:

Known to show results in just two weeks

Gluten-free, vegetarian, soy-free

Comes with 63 capsules

Available at: Amazon

Thorne FloraMend Prime Probiotic

Best for a Sour Stomach

If you tend to experience stomach issues, this acid-resistant, moisture-resistant capsule is a fantastic choice. Its proprietary probiotic blend was specifically designed to help with weight management while also addressing diarrhea or constipation!

Pros:

Five billion CFUs

Dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, no artificial flavors

The only supplement manufacturer to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content

Available at: Amazon

OLLY Probiotic + Prebiotic Gummy

Peachiest Probiotic

If you’d prefer a yummy, peach-flavored gummy over a capsule, OLLY has an amazing option for you. This supplement, which has tons and tons of reviews, combines probiotics and prebiotics for a balanced belly!

Pros:

Gluten-free

Option for bottle or eco-friendly pouch

Celebrity-loved brand

Available at: Amazon, Target

Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder

The Viral Sensation

If you’re on Instagram or TikTok, there’s a good chance you’ve already heard of this Bloom powder. This drink powder is another way to get your probiotics, plus antioxidants, organic fruits and vegetables and more!

Pros:

Dairy-free, gluten-free, keto-friendly, non-GMO, soy-free, vegan

Five delicious flavor options

30+ nutrients

Available at: Amazon, Bloom Nutrition

Zenwise No Bloat Probiotic

Best Botanical Blend

This supplement features the clinically-proven DE111 probiotic, along with herbs and greens like dandelion extract, turmeric and ginger for a “happy, healthy GI tract”!

Pros:

Targeted digestive enzyme to help break down dairy

Non-GMO, allergen-free, vegan

A number one bestseller

Available at: Amazon

Swanson Lactobacillus Gasseri Probiotic

Stay Fuller, Longer

Thanks to Lactobacillus Gasseri, this supplement may actually help control sensations of hunger to help you stay fuller for a longer period of time. This is all while it works to balance your gut microflora, of course!

Pros:

Three billion CFUs

Tested by independent third-party labs

100% customer satisfaction guarantee

Available at: Amazon

The Nue Co. Prebiotic + Probiotic Vegan Gut Microbiome Supplement

Planet-Friendly, Body-Friendly

This time-delay supplement features Bacillus coagulans. In a 90-day study, this strain was found to reduce IBS symptons, including bloating and gas, while regulating bathroom habits!

Pros:

15 billion CFUs

100% recyclable packaging

Reviewers say it “exceeded expectations”

Available at: Sephora

Ora Organic Trust Your Gut Probiotic & Prebiotic Supplement

Highest CFU Count

With six probiotic strains and a whopping 16 billion CFUs per serving, this supplement is a strong choice — but it’s still made to be suitable for sensitive stomachs!

Pros:

Vegan, organic, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO

Strains include Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Reuteri, Bifodobacterium Bifidum, Bifidobacterium Breve, Bifidobacterium Lactis, Bifidobacterium Longum

Third party tested

Available at: Amazon

Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic

Adults Only

This synbiotic supplement, made for adults 18+, features 24 clinically and scientifically-studied probiotic strains and a polyphenol-based prebiotic. It’s so effective, many people even begin to feel results in as little as 24-48 hours!

Pros:

53.6 billion AFUs

Nested capsule ensures dose is delivered straight to colon

Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, preservative-free

Available at: Seed

Sakara Complete Probiotic Formula

Raw Ingredients

This supplement, featuring 11 probiotic strains, adds in prebiotic fiber, digestive enzymes and systemic enzymes for all-around support, from your digestion to your skin!

Pros:

Vegetarian, gluten-free, soy-free

180 capsules per bottle

Can save by signing up for subscription

Available at: Sakara

Rae Wellness Pre + Probiotic

ACV, Please!

Along with L. Acidophilus, this minty supplement includes other probiotics plus apple cider vinegar, another favorite for a healthy gut and improved digestion. The perfect dual-powered way to start your day!

Pros:

Vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO

Under $15

Vast majority of reviews are five stars

Available at: Amazon, Target

SmartyPants Adult Prebiotic and Probiotic

Yummy Gummy

Here’s one more gummy option for those of us who find joy in a little burst of strawberry flavor every day. And no, there are no artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors!

Pros:

Gluten-free, non-GMO, allergen-free, vegan

Two strains of spore-forming, soil-based probiotics

Third party tested

Available at: Amazon

Other Probiotic Supplements We Love

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

