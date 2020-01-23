The 7 Best Pieces of Shapewear for Any and Every Occasion

Shapewear can be a lifesaver. You know when you have an event coming up and you just can’t help yourself, so you order a dress online at the last minute, but when it arrives it’s just not flattering, and you’re out of time to even find a replacement? Yeah, that’s where shapewear comes in!

Different types of shapewear work best for different occasions and different outfits, so it’s best to be prepared in advance with a select bunch so that next time you do leave shopping to the last minute, you can breathe easy. Here are our picks for the best of the best!

Best shaping shorts Best for layering Best for low-cut necklines Best shaping pantyhose Best cute bodysuit Best for working out Best waist cincher

Best Shaping Shorts

Sometimes you don’t need a full-body cinch — that’s when these soft, lightweight shorts come in!

Get the Higher Power Short for just $38 at SPANX!

Best for Layering

We love the look of a turtleneck under a tee, dress or overalls, and this mock turtleneck bodysuit offers the same effect but with a shaping panel and light compression!

Get the Madelyn Mock Neck Shaping Full Back Bodysuit for just $78 at Yummie!

Best for Low-Cut Necklines

Low-cut front? Low-cut back? It doesn’t matter! This bodysuit manages to shape beautifully without being obtrusive to your look!

Get the Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Thong Bodysuit for just $148 at SPANX!

Best Shaping Pantyhose

These tights feature a figure-flattering panel up top and sheer fabric on the leg to wear on chillier days with dresses, skirts or even shorts!

Get the Hue Sheer Shaper Pantyhose for just $10 at Macy’s! Pick up two for just $16!

Best Cute Bodysuit

When you look at this gorgeous bodysuit, your first thought isn’t “shapewear,” but we swear, this pretty little number will smooth things out for a “line-free look”!

Get the SPANX Haute Contour Thong Bodysuit for just $148 at Nordstrom!

Best for Working Out

These comfy leggings have a four-way stretch fabric and contour without the chafe. Nearly 6,000 reviewers are obsessed!

Get the Homma Premium Thick High Waist Tummy Compression Slimming Leggings for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Waist Cincher

Covering just the waist area, this stretchy cincher goes great under any top and has interior boning for added shape!

Get the TC Waist Cincher for just $50 at Nordstrom!

