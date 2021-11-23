Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve always wished for Black Friday to come early, this is your year! With all of the deals available to shop right now, you can surely avoid heading to the mall on Friday. You should enjoy our time off as much as possible — you deserve it!

But of course, it wouldn’t be a true Black Friday without a stop at Target. It’s the store we go to whenever we need, well, anything — so why not take advantage of the incredible deals up for grabs at the moment? From home furniture, to bedding and everything in between, we have the sale scoop for you below. Shop now, and sleep off Thanksgiving dinner in peace!

Our Current Favorite Black Friday Deals at Target:

Article updated on November 23, 2021 at 1:45 p.m.

Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but is subject to change.

Take 30% off the Olive & June Mini Nail Polish Gift Set!

Take 30% off the A New Day Women’s Button-Front Cardigan!

Take 40% off the Wondershop Women’s Holiday Matching Family Pajama Set!

Take 15% off the Sandy Liang x Target Women’s Gingham Pocket Sherpa Jacket!

Take 10% off the Wondershop Tartan Plaid Flannel Dog and Cat Pajama!

Take 13% off the Cuisinart Classic 11pc Stainless Steel Cookware Set!

Take 32% off the Costway Convertible Folding Futon Sofa Bed!

Take 60% off the BioPEDIC Fresh and Clean 2.5-Inch Down Alternative Mattress Topper!

Take $100 off the Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum!

Take 40% off the Leena Shaggy Long Faux Fur Comforter Mini Set!

Take 29% off the Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker!

