Get Nordstrom’s Bestselling Teddy Coat on Sale for 35% Off

Hold up — Nordstrom just placed a bestselling teddy coat on sale and it’s giving Us serious Max Mara dupe vibes. Obsessed! Not only is it serving up a high-fashion aesthetic, it’s also radiating A-list celeb-approved energy, as it’s similar to a pick Jennifer Lopez was snapped in last month. Just recently, Bennifer stepped in sync on the streets for date night in looks Miranda Priestly would covet. As a New York native, J.Lo has effortlessly provided inspiration on how to remain flawless as temperatures plummet. The crucial lesson? It only takes one piece to set you a cut above the rest. Though we may not be shelling out big bucks for her luxe outerwear, this pretty pick is an easy winter slay.

Get the Levi’s Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat for just $130 (originally $200) at Nordstrom!

The item in question is a bouclé Teddy coat made by Levi’s, an all-American cult-classic brand. It comes in the same color we saw on J.Lo, as well as seven other shades that truly pop. Plus, it has interior pockets where you can keep your personal items close and use the outer pockets for keys and easy phone access (obviously).

White can be hard to keep clean, but don’t fret; this coat is machine-washable and can tumble dry. So, even if your child comes running to greet you with hands covered in paint (or chocolate), this jacket will greet them back and be pristine in no time. When it comes to fit, customers are raving, with one stating, “Wow. I’m so impressed with how warm and soft this coat is. It’s so movable I don’t feel confined whatsoever.” And if you were worried about the comfort or warmth, you can breathe easy, as one shopper claims, “The inside as well as the outside feels so soft, I feel like I’m wrapped inside of a blanket while wearing this.” Sizes run from XS-XXL, and when you purchase through Nordstrom, they have alterations at the ready — so it’s essentially a custom fit. If you sign up to be a member of The Nordy Club (which I highly suggest you do! Those bonus points don’t lie), you get free alterations with every purchase and it’s free to sign up.

Invest in a coat with “you” written all over it… so to speak. Think about it: We express our style through varsity jackets for preppy looks, denim jackets that scream Bruce Springsteen and Kansas City Chiefs’ jackets to support boyfriends (we see you, Taylor Swift). So, why not a winter jacket that is signed and sealed with your signature look this season? It’s all about dressing the part. Sometimes, you need to wear the clothes to make your vision a reality — like one customer who felt she was giving off Carrie Bradshaw vibes from Sex and the City after rocking this coat. Now, that’s transformative. Get yours before they sell out!

Not what you’re looking for? See more from Levi’s at Nordstrom here, and shop more Nordstrom sale finds here!

