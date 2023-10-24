This No. 1 Bestselling Shapewear Bodysuit Has Over 14K Amazon Shoppers ‘Obsessed’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re anything like Us, you’re looking at a fall and winter full of Halloween parties, wedding invites, holiday gatherings and more events where dressing up and showing out is key. But what’s also key when trying to look your best is feeling your best, both in terms in confidence and all-important comfort. That can be difficult in costume or formal clothing that seems to emphasize any points in insecurity, and shapewear often feels uncomfortable or even downright painful to wear.

Have no fear — we have the solution! We sought out the bestselling shaping bodysuit on Amazon and dug in to discover what makes it so special, and why customers everywhere are saying they’re “obsessed” with the piece and that it “makes your body look snatched”! Keep on scrolling for the full scoop on this sculpting wonder, and get ready to rock every upcoming celebration.

Get the ShaperX Sculpting Bodysuit on sale for just $38 (originally $48) at Amazon now! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

The ShaperX Sculpting Bodysuit is the top selling shapewear bodysuit on Amazon for a reason — or in this case, many reasons! Comprised of 80% nylon and 20% spandex, the bodysuit was designed with super-stretchy fabric to hug your body in all the right places, as well as providing additional support. The tummy control front will smooth out your core, with the front and rear areas helping to add lift and shape to the chest and backside. With the mid-thigh-cut bodysuit, you’ll also enjoy sculpting at the thigh area for even more emphasis on creating a sleek silhouette. The whisper-soft and seamless construction is ideal for wearing under a wide variety of outfits for comfort and confidence; enhancing your body’s natural shape without uncomfortably sucking you in. Plus, breathable mesh at the chest and back help make this bodysuit a comfy piece to wear all day long.

This bodysuit comes in the standard neutral colors of Black and Beige from sizes XXS/XS to 4XL/5XL. If you’re not feeling the mid-thigh cut, have no fear! You can also get it in the bestselling brief variety (in Black and Beige) as well as a thong cut, in Black and Beige as well as light Blue, Pink and Umber. All colors, cuts and sizes are on sale now at Amazon for just $38 — down from $48!

Get the ShaperX Sculpting Bodysuit on sale for just $38 (originally $48) at Amazon now! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers love the ShaperX Sculpting Bodysuit enough to make it the bestseller on the site in that specific category — as well as bestowing the piece with over 14,000 perfect 5-star ratings. “I don’t like shapewear lol. I have worn the ones that are sort of like bike shorts but with more tummy coverage a few times for certain events or outfits and they always pinched and would ride down at the waist, but the shorts would also somehow ride up, I was always super sweaty in them and uncomfortable, they would pinch — it was just an all around bad time,” confessed one reviewer. “And then I got invited to a fancier event for NYE. And I had a dress to wear already in my closet. But it *needed* shapewear to look how I wanted it to. I went on an Amazon hunt and after many hours of searching and reading reviews – I landed on this one…The wonderful thing about this shaper is that it actually works how it should. It doesn’t ride up or down, it doesn’t bunch, it is breathable enough that I don’t feel like I am dying – and it smooths everything out and provides protection from chub rub. The shorts are short enough for cocktail dresses – and it is easy enough to pull them shorter if need be and adjust the shaper accordingly. I danced the night away, and drank way too much at the after-after party in this shaper lol. And didn’t feel uncomfortable once.” Another customer shared that they’d discovered the bodysuit via social media: “I gave in because of TikTok & honestly I’m not mad at it. This bodysuit snatched me right up & even helped my figure show even more…once you get adjusted, omg it’s worth it. I plan on wearing it everyday under my scrubs for work.”

“Makes your body look snatched!” raved one wearer. “The SHAPERX Bodysuit for Women is nothing short of a game-changer in the world of shapewear. From the moment I slipped into this piece, I could feel the confidence-boosting effects. The tummy control and seamless design are truly remarkable, giving me the sleek and sculpted look I desire without any discomfort. What’s fantastic about this bodysuit is that it’s not only effective but also incredibly comfortable to wear…It has become an essential part of my wardrobe, helping me feel my best and look my best.” And what could be better than that? Experience the difference for yourself now and grab the ShaperX Sculpting Bodysuit while it’s on sale at Amazon for just $38!

See it: Get the ShaperX Sculpting Bodysuit on sale for just $38 (originally $48) at Amazon now! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from shapewear here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not what you’re looking for? See more of our favorite finds below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The 18 Most Flattering Cardigans on Amazon for Every Body Type Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cardigans are the perfect fall fashion piece — easy to team with a variety of autumnal outfits (dresses! leggings! denim!), but also easy to throw on or off depending on how cool or warm the day turns out […]

Related: 16 Pajama Sets to Showcase Your Style and Keep You Comfy Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When did you last treat yourself to a fresh pair of pajamas? For many of Us, buying new PJs is an afterthought. When considering a wardrobe upgrade, they typically come in last place behind capsule items or seasonal […]

Related: 17 No-Gap Bras Suited for Smaller Busts The way these bras are designed won't create a gap, which is a common problem for those with smaller busts — details