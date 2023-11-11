Bethenny Frankel Says This $6 Lip Oil Is the ‘Best on the Planet’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bethenny Frankel is many things: an entrepreneur, a producer, a reality TV star… and a beauty influencer. The multifaceted celebrity has been sharing her two cents on the best beauty products across her social media accounts, giving millions of followers an inside look at what she considers her tried-and-true favorites that are absolutely worth the money.

For the most part, her reviews have been pretty tame and nonchalant — but she was beyond ecstatic to share the Catrice Cosmetics Glossin’ Glow Tinted Lip Oil with fans, or as she called it in a recent Instagram video, “the best lip oil on the planet.”

“Breaking lip news,” she says in the clip. “This is my new favorite, but I feel like that’s an understatement ’cause this is the best lip oil on the planet.”

Get the Catrice Cosmetics Glossin’ Glow Tinted Lip Oil for $6 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

What’s funny is that Frankel originally didn’t even bat an eye about this product. “I had a couple of these and gave them away because I thought, ‘Who cares? It’s another stupid lip oil. They’re all the same and come off in two minutes.'” Her perspective changed once she swiped the Drama Mama shade on for a casual dinner. “When I came home, this s— was still on!” she marvels.

The reason it lasts so long is because the unique formula isn’t just a run-of-the-mill lip oil: It’s actually an oil-stain hybrid that has impressive longevity. After the glossy sheen fades away, the vibrant color remains — even through meals! Plus, the lip oil doesn’t just look pretty. Because it’s formulated with nourishing cherry and pomegranate oils, it works overtime to keep lips supple, soft and plump.

Another cool tidbit about the oil that Frankel doesn’t mention is its pH adaptability. So, although it comes in five juicy hues, it essentially works with the pH of your lips to produce a completely unique lip color that is personalized to you. But that’s not even the best part — we can’t get over the fact that it costs less than $10. It’s only $6, to be exact!

“This is all you need. Like, is this even real? I am floored,” Frankel raves in the video. “It’s creamy, it smells pretty, oh, and it’s drugstore! I’m getting rid of lip glosses now [because] this is it.”

Take a note from Frankel and stock up on all five colors — it will only cost you $30 (the same price as just one luxury lip product!).

