Stars, they’re just like Us! They’re always looking to stay ahead of the game — and often have to enlist the services of other people at the top of their fields in order to do so!

This is especially true in terms of the beauty world. In fact, when stars like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez or Mariah Carey are looking to upgrade their locks, they turn to hair queen Rita Hazan.

Hazan has made a major name for herself! Aside from being one of the most sought after celebrity hairstylists, she’s also built a hair product empire. Luckily for the rest of Us, this has made A-list hair achievable for all of the beauty lovers out there who don’t have a red carpet budget. If you’re looking for a new go-to product to start off the new year on the right foot, we highly recommend this spray!

Grab the Rita Hazan Lock + Block Protective Spray for $26 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Hazan believes that “everyone needs a system” when it comes to hair — and the Rita Hazan Lock + Block Protective Spray should be on the top of the list. This tiny miracle in a bottle will make a major difference, which is likely why reviewers have deemed it a “must-have!”

This protective spray will not only lock in color and style, but it’ll also block hair from humidity and UV rays — while also shielding it from any premature fading too. If you’re confused, just think about how skin needs sunscreen year-round — it’s exactly the same deal here. Our hair needs protection too, and you’ll find it with a few simple sprays of this multi-tasking product.

Grab the Rita Hazan Lock + Block Protective Spray for $26 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

In addition to fighting frizz and locking in a specific style, this guarantees silky-smooth hair. The strategically designed formula provides an extra dose of antioxidants that will leave various hair types shining bright well into the nighttime.

With all this plus a seriously affordable price tag, it just doesn’t get much better. This A-list-approved protective spray is the ultimate treat to bring our hair into the new decade!

See it: Grab the Rita Hazan Lock + Block Protective Spray for $26 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional Rita Hazan products, more beauty & personal care items and more luxury beauty also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!