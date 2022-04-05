This Light and Summery Button-Down Shirt Can Be Worn in So Many Ways

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A button-down top is arguably one of the most versatile pieces anyone can have in their closet — but if you think that they’re all the same, you’re completely incorrect! The core design of a button down is standard, but you can switch up certain details to make the look feel more unique. Trust Us — keep reading for the scoop!

If we’re going to the office, our first button-down choice would be a crisp white version that looks elegant underneath a blazer — but in the summer, we’re opting for a more casual vibe. Case in point: this top from BIG DART! We love its breezy qualities and already have tons of styling ideas.

Get the BIG DART Women’s Loose Button Down Top for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This blouse is made from a lightweight cotton material that’s ideal for the spring and summer months. It’s an excellent layering piece that you can throw on over dresses or any other type of ensemble where extra coverage is necessary. Keep it open on wear it on its own as a proper top, the latter of which you can do in a few ways. You can try tucking the front into some high-waisted jeans, leave it out loose or tie the ends up to create a cropped look. Trendy!

The oversized style of this button down exudes the casual aesthetic that’s synonymous with warm weather and sunshine. We’re just as obsessed with the colors available, because the variety is massive! You’ll be able to find the exact shade to match whatever ensemble you have in mind, from classic black and white, to neutrals and brighter hues. If this top isn’t exactly what you’re on the hunt for, we also adore this equally as breezy button down, this longer tunic top and this Amazon bestseller. The choice is yours, but you simply can’t go wrong!

