This Button-Down Blouse Is Decked Out With Romantic Ruffles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re looking to make a romantic statement with your outfit, here’s a pro-tip: Keep an eye out for pieces that utilize ruffles! They’re the ultimate feminine detail that can make any garment look that much more dramatic and have a greater impact in the process.

You can go big with your ruffles or just opt for a few smaller frills here and there. But there is an in-between that can help you nail the assignment, and we may have found the top that effortlessly embodies the aesthetic!

Get the Celmia V-neck Butterfly Sleeve Wavy Edge Blouse (originally $33) on sale for $21 at Walmart!

This button-down blouse from Celmia may be one of the most romantic tops we’ve seen to date, but with the right styling, you can still get away with wearing it to the office. That’s what we adore about blouses like this one — they’re both modest but have enough style for professional settings and more casual gatherings with friends. Brunch, anyone?

There are enough ruffles to go around with this top, but they’re not seriously over-the-top either. They adorn the V-neckline and extend down the buttons on the front, and they also encompass the sides of the sleeves! As an extra touch, you’ll receive one last bit of ruffle along the cuffs of the wrists — which are cinched with built-in elastics. It might seem like a lot of dainty details, but when you put the whole package together, it creates the most stunning look!

Get the Celmia V-neck Butterfly Sleeve Wavy Edge Blouse (originally $33) on sale for $21 at Walmart!

The blouse is available in three sleek staple shades: Black, white and light blue. Each color can team perfectly with any number of bottoms — be it classic high-waisted jeans, to chic pencil skirts and plenty of others. You can keep the look casual or dress the top up by doing something as simple as switching out your footwear! With sneakers, this top becomes a strong weekend staple — and with heels, you’re ready to step out and have an intimate dinner date. This is a fabulously feminine blouse for all occasions!

See it: Get the Celmia V-neck Butterfly Sleeve Wavy Edge Blouse (originally $33) on sale for $21 at Walmart!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Celmia and shop all of the women’s fashion on sale at Walmart here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!