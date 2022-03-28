You Can Wear This Ruffle Blouse From the Office Straight to Dinner

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not all of Us have the time to go back home after work to change into nighttime attire, especially when we have long commutes. You can bring a change of clothes and switch up your outfit at the office before stepping out for a dinner date or drinks with friends, but we’re not fans of carrying around a complete ensemble in our purses all day long.

What we can do, however, is put together an outfit that’s professional enough for the workplace and stylish enough to go out in. Happy hour hero! Versatility is key, and this blouse that we found at Walmart has that exact quality nailed down.

Get the FNAC Women’s Casual Ruffle Blouse (originally $34) on sale for just $18 at Walmart!

This FNAC top isn’t your typical button-down blouse thanks to the ruffle detail on the front. If you were to wear an average collared shirt, it may fit in at work but might skew a bit boring for any plans you have after you clock out. But this feature makes the top feel more fun and playful, while still being boardroom-appropriate. You can keep it buttoned up during the day, and then show a little extra skin in the chest area before heading to margaritas!

This blouse is made from your typical silky material, so it’s lightweight and ideal for the spring season. You can rock this piece on its own or layer a blazer over it — and on weekends, you can go for a more casual denim jacket or classic leather moto. It’s also a breeze to tuck into a pair of pants or a skirt, but you can wear it loose if that suits your sense of style.

This top is available in four lovely shades: black, white, khaki and soft pink. The hues aren’t too out-there and flashy, which adds another element of versatility. With this top, you don’t have to lug around extra garments to slip on if you have a stacked schedule. If you do want to jazz it up a bit for a fancier evening, all you have to do is throw on statement earrings and switch out flats for heels — and you’re all set. How easy is that, right?

