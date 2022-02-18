Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever look at a piece of clothing and feel inspired? It’s like a rush of energy coursing through your veins, filling you with the spirit of all things fashion. You know that with that one piece, you could create some serious style magic. It’s not a matter of wanting it; it’s a matter of needing it!

That piece doesn’t need to be a couture pick from a high-fashion designer or anything avant-garde. It can be simple enough for everyday occasions. Part of the magic is its versatility and ability to adapt to any look. This Amazon Essentials shirt has that magic!

Get the Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

This top currently holds a spot on Amazon’s bestselling women’s blouses list, and it’s even earned the coveted title of Amazon’s Choice. It’s made of very lightweight and flowy viscose fabric and has dainty buttons running up the front to a V-neckline. It has a rounded shirt-tail hem with notches at the sides and it has a relaxed, comfy fit!

This blouse was designed to be an “elevated take on the classic T-shirt,” which is right in line with what we’ve come to expect from Amazon Essentials. The in-house brand creates “affordable, high-quality, and long-lasting everyday clothing you can rely on” with consistent sizing and fine-tuned details based on customer feedback. It’s not a shock that a top like this has become a fan-favorite!

We quickly fell in love with the mini black and white leopard print of this top, but it’s available in seven other variations as well! There are a few floral print options, as well as a few solid shades. Even more outfit possibilities!

This top can simply be worn with a pair of jeans and sneakers, tucked in or out. Then, when it’s time for dinner, try doing a French tuck into a satin midi skirt and putting on a pair of heels. Going to work? Grab a blazer and paperbag waist trousers and slip on a pair of loafers. Going out to a bar with friends? Shrug on a faux-leather jacket and pull on a beanie and ripped denim with booties. This top can do it all, and for under $20. Maybe we’ll grab a few!

