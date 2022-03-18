This Embroidered Blouse Belongs in Your Vacation Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you daydreaming about your next vacation? Us too! After all, spring break season is on the horizon — and we’re ready for a getaway. Here’s the thing: When we have something on the calendar, we can’t help but plan our wardrobe ahead of time. Sometimes we’ll start thinking about ensembles weeks in advance! Who doesn’t love a good vacay Instagram? Before we start sifting through our closets, we want to shop. It’s time to debut some new looks!

The goal for our next trip is a destination with nothing but clear skies and sunshine, so we need to dress accordingly. We’re on the hunt for lightweight styles that are comfortable and chic at the same time. One top we know will fit right in and elevate any look is this blouse from Bobeau! The second we spotted it, we were already envisioning what to pack it with in our suitcase.

Get the Bobeau Embroidered Top with free shipping for $54 at Nordstrom!

The blouse is straightforward in its design, which is what makes it absolutely timeless. It has a loose silhouette with wide sleeves that just graze the elbows, plus a simple scoop neckline. The tiny detail that makes the top special is the embroidery along the hems and sleeves. Both of these points offer the same striped stitching rendered in different colors.

This blouse is available in three different shades, and the hues of the embroidered stripes change depending on which top you select. Some are brighter, while others are more neutral — but they’re all perfectly coordinated to create a cohesive garment. It makes a statement but isn’t particularly loud — the ideal item for travel!

Now let’s talk versatility, shall we? What we love most about this top is that we can picture it on any type of vacation — whether it’s a European city break or a week at a tropical resort. It can be teamed with jeans, maxi skirts or any type of shorts. It’s a breeze to tuck into bottoms or leave out if you want the embroidery to shine in full view. Beyond packing it for an upcoming summer trip, this is a blouse that you can wear daily throughout the season. It’s truly just that good!

