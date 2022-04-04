This Romper Looks Like a Dress and Feels Like Seriously Comfy Pajamas

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you haven’t already gotten the scoop on what’s en vogue for the spring and summer, it’s all about hiking up our hem lines and showing off our legs! Mini and micro miniskirts are totally in, and the same can be true for dresses as well. We adore the aesthetic, but wearing a short garment does come complete with some downsides.

With shorter dresses, we run the risk of accidentally exposing a little too much skin — whether the wind happens to blow the hem up or we simply exit the car in the wrong way. Celebrities know the drill! But with a romper like this one from Relipop, these issues are completely in the past! It looks like a mini dress but feels much more comfortable to wear — fashion dreams do come true!

Get the Relipop Women’s Double Layer Ruffle Hem Romper for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

What makes this romper amazing comes down to the streamlined design. With the double layer ruffle at the bottom of this garment, it creates the illusion of wearing a dress — even though you’re not. We also love that the shorts provide extra fabric between the legs so that we can avoid uncomfortable chafing, which will be a plus if we’re rocking this beauty on especially balmy days.

Best of all, shoppers also note how incredibly flattering this romper is! The wrap style highlights the smallest part of the waist, which is balanced out with the more voluminous skirt. We’re also obsessed with the lantern-style long sleeves and the belt that’s included to help enhance this romper’s silhouette. It comes in a slew of fun shades and prints that are perfect for the upcoming spring and summer seasons! But if this romper isn’t exactly what you’re looking for, you can also give this spaghetti strap version a try! We’re also just as enamored with this more casual romper from Mafulus — as well as this flowy version from PRETTYGARDEN — the choice is yours, but you can’t go wrong with Amazon’s latest lovely offerings.

