Channel Your Inner Influencer in This Silky Button-Down Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everybody knows that the right outfit can take an Instagram snap from great to fabulous in a flash! And if you pay attention to what’s currently trending on your feed, you’re surely aware that it’s all about Y2K style. To nail the aesthetic, you’ll need to pick up a few staple pieces inspired by the fads that were popular back in the ’90s and early 2000s — and one of those essentials is a loose button-down top.

Naturally, we’re not talking about your typical plain white blouse — we’re honing in on tops that make a statement! We knew that we hit the mark when this piece from MakeMeChic popped up. Upon further inspection, we started coming up with a slew of outfit possibilities!

Get the MakeMeChic Women’s Oversized Satin Silk Button Down Shirt for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

This button-down’s immediate selling point is the silky fabric it’s made from. It’s slightly metallic, and shoppers say that it definitely has an expensive look to it. The designer vibes are strong! We can tell that this shirt will look stunning in the right light, which certainly includes that of an iPhone camera. Pose, please!

Get the MakeMeChic Women’s Oversized Satin Silk Button Down Shirt for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

This top is available in classic neutral shades, but the colors we’re most pumped about are the brighter pastels! Bold shades were definitely a signature of Y2K fashion, so if you want to embody that vibe, pick up one of the pink, purple, green or blue options. You can wear it alone as a shirt or layer it over a crop top and keep the buttons open. It will also look incredible with dresses — or even as a swim cover-up in the summer heat! This is the perfect top to snag now if you want to get creative with your ensembles and share them on Instagram with your friends. Attention, aspiring influencers!

See it: Get the MakeMeChic Women’s Oversized Satin Silk Button Down Shirt for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from MakeMeChic and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!