Strike Style Gold With This Stunning Silky Halter Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are we getting ahead of ourselves by daydreaming about the summertime already? We certainly don’t think so! Fast-forwarding and preparing to soak up the sun sounds like a dream to Us! But until time travel is invented, we can get pumped by planning all of the different looks we want to debut this summer!

There are a ton of styles we’ve seen on Amazon that we absolutely adore, but this year, we’re looking for fresh pieces which offer a twist on current trends. As far as tops go, there’s a silky halter blouse that immediately caught our eye — it simply has to be in our closet before summer arrives!

Get the Aiivcxy Women’s Tunic Halter Tie Neck Top for $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This just-dropped Aiivcxy halter top is already a bona fide classic. The high neckline is endlessly flattering, and we love the loose and flowy silhouette. We can already tell just how comfortable this blouse will be the second we slip it on. Another tiny detail worth shouting about is the neckline and adjustable tie, which both allow you to control the tightness of the top and incorporate a cute feminine accent with the bow!

Get the Aiivcxy Women’s Tunic Halter Tie Neck Top for $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

What also makes this top stand out is the fabric — it’s a silky type of material that has both metallic elements and a subtle leopard-style print! The pattern isn’t over-the-top, but it certainly gets the effect across. You can rock this blouse casually with jeans or tucked into a cute miniskirt if you’re creating an ensemble that’s suited for a fancy dinner party. This is undoubtedly a must-have top for the summer season — plus, we can start wearing it right now in the springtime! All we have to do is throw on a leather or denim jacket for extra warmth, and we’re good to go.

See it: Get the Aiivcxy Women’s Tunic Halter Tie Neck Top for $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Aiivcxy and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!