Meet the Non-Fussy Spring Top for Any Event on Your Calendar

As a new season starts, we pull out all of the stops when it comes to our style — but there are days when we just want to take it easy. Getting dressed can be a pain! In the spring, that means an unbelievably soft T-shirt and our favorite pair of jeans. Even though we already have plenty of essentials posted up in our closet, our basics deserve to get an upgrade every now and then. Don’t you agree?

Instead of rocking the same plain tee you’ve had for years, why not pick up this top from Romanstii to mix things up? Shoppers say it’s just as comfortable as any other top in their arsenal — but it’s slightly more elevated to make a chicer statement!

Get the Romanstii Women’s V-Neck Puff Short-Sleeve Top for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This top has a variety of elements that take it from a basic tee to one that looks far more stylish than others on the market. The first feature we need to mention has to be the puffy short sleeves, which have been trending for a few seasons now. Instagram influencers are obsessed! The hem length of the blouse also makes it more of a tunic than a T-shirt, which is ideal if you want to throw it on with leggings and receive the coverage you need in the back.

In terms of other standouts, the notched V-neckline completes this top’s design to create the dreamiest versatile piece for spring! You can pick it up in an array of incredible colors that are made for the season — and of course, any option can be worn into the summer as well. Shoppers adore that this top isn’t fussy and seriously comfortable to boot, which is why we’re guessing it’s received over 3,500 reviews on Amazon. If you want to wear something that’s relaxed but sophisticated, this may be the new top for you!

