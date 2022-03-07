12 Trendy Target Fashion Finds to Celebrate Spring — Starting at $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you ready to step into spring in style? The warmer months are almost here, and we’re celebrating by doing some shopping (obviously)! It’s the perfect excuse to pick up new pieces so that our wardrobes are ready to roll, and Target is one of our first stops.

There are so many trendy gems that you can find for prices that you might not see anywhere else. Target truly came through with the spring looks this season, and we have all of their best new arrivals for you to shop to your cart’s content below!

This Versatile Blazer

Whether you’re wearing this blazer to work or on the weekend, we can guarantee that you’ll find endless ways to rock it. We adore the low-key relaxed style that this blazer is sporting, and the price is totally unbeatable!

Get the A New Day™ Women’s Drapey Twill Blazer for $35 at Target!

This Slinky Slip Dress

If you don’t already own a slip dress, pick up this one! It’s incredibly versatile and this style is available in a slew of stunning shades — including bright fuchsia and fun neon green!

Get the A New Day™ Women’s Slip Dress for $25 at Target!

This Flattering Smocked Top

Tops like this one with smocked details and a peplum silhouette look so flattering on different body types, which is why it’s one of our favorite styles! This particular blouse comes in three beautiful colors and prints, all of which are springtime-ready.

Get the Who What Wear™ Women’s Balloon 3/4 Sleeve Smocked Peplum Top for $30 at Target!

These Chic Wide-Leg Pants

These structured 100% cotton pants are a must-buy for the spring and summer! They’re easy to style for both casual and upscale settings, and we’re obsessed with the matching belt that comes with them to create a true monochromatic piece.

Get the Who What Wear™ Women’s Mid-Rise Wide Leg Cargo Pants for $37 at Target!

This Billowy Maxi Dress

This is the ultimate dress to wear when you want a flowy, non-constricting garment that makes you feel light and breezy! The exaggerated silhouette is a chic style to wear when you want something that will make you feel confident and comfortable.

Get the Who What Wear™ Women’s Sleeveless Dress for $40 at Target!

This Super Simple Cami

Camis like this beauty go with everything, making it a must-have closet staple! We love the handkerchief-style hemline in the front that gives the crop top a slightly longer length — it may be more flattering than traditional crop top styles.

Get the Wild Fable™ Women’s Lace Trim Satin Cami for $15 at Target!

These Comfy Jeans

Take a break from your go-to jeans and give this pair a try! We dig the flattering high-waist and paper-bag style up top, and the wide-leg silhouette makes them supremely comfortable.

Get the Knox Rose™ Women’s High-Rise Wide Leg Pants for $35 at Target!

This Feminine Button-Down Dress

Shoppers say that this dress is one of the most comfortable and flattering styles that they have ever worn! You can style it for the office or weekend hangs with the right shoes and accessories to fit the setting, plus it’s available in a variety of colors and prints!

Get the Universal Thread™ Women’s Balloon Long Sleeve Button-Front Dress for $30 at Target!

This Preppy Sweater Vest

Preppy styles can be executed in a more modern, fashion-forward way with this cute sweater vest! You can wear it on its own or layer it over different tops and dresses to add some New England flair to your ensemble!

Get the Universal Thread™ Women’s Crewneck Cable Knit Sweater Vest for $25 at Target!

This Trendy Short-Sleeve Romper

We predict that simple button-up rompers like this number are going to be a spring and summer staple. We’re always for wearing loungewear-style pieces out and about — comfort over everything!

Get the Wild Fable™ Women’s Short Sleeve Button-Front Romper for $25 at Target!

This Cropped Denim Jacket

Upgrade your denim jacket game with this adorable cropped version! It’s the ideal light layer to throw on over a sundress or shorts and a tee when it’s slightly chilly outside at the start of spring.

Get the Wild Fable™ Cropped Denim Trucker Jacket for $32 at Target!

This Crisp White Top

You can find so many ways to wear this top! It looks just as beautiful with a pair of sleek professional pants as it does with jeans or a high-waisted midi skirt for a weekend brunch with friends!

Get the A New Day™ Women’s Smocked Tank Top for $20 at Target!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!