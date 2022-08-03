Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Certain celebs have a trademark hair style that makes them stand out. For Ariana Grande, it’s a high ponytail. For Lisa Rinna, it’s a feathered bob. And for Billie Eilish, it’s either her bleached blonde hair or her signature black locks with lime green accents. “My hair, it has randomly in my life been a thing that I change a lot, and I’ve had many, many, many different hair colors since I was, like, 10,” the global superstar shared in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. “I’ve dyed my hair so many times.”

But constant coloring can damage your strands. So, how does Eilish repair her hair? A post-show beauty routine that consists of a cult-favorite hair product: “What I like to do at night is use this Olaplex Number 6. It’s the Bond Smoother. I use a lot of Olaplex products for my hair. They’re amazing. And I use this after every single time I wash my hair, and you can use it on your dry hair before you go to bed, and it’ll just kind of give some volume.”

With almost 37,000 reviews on Amazon, this hair treatment is tried and true. See why Eilish swears by this styling cream!

Get the Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Now we know there are a lot of overrated beauty products out there, but this one actually lives up to the hype. When my hairstylist first introduced me to Olaplex treatments, my jaw dropped — my strands instantly became softer and shinier. Plus, the product smells amazing!

This Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother is a leave-in styling cream that smooths, strengthens and speeds up blow-drying. Consider this multi-purpose product the ultimate reparative hair remedy. Not only does this hydrating treatment hydrate eliminate frizz and flyaways, but it also turns dry, brittle strands into healthy hair. We stan a styling cream that conditions and strengthens without weighing our hair down.

And now, for the rave reviews! Keep in mind these are just three of 36,980.

“This product makes my hair look so healthy and it also seems to give it volume as well. Best styling product I have ever used.”

“My hair is now super soft, dries real quick when blow-drying and looks and feels healthy. It’s not frizzy at all (nothing helped with frizziness before in my life), very lightweight.”

“This bond smoother eliminates all frizz and has strengthened my hair and prevented breakage from styling. My hair is actually thicker and healthier than it’s ever been from using this line.”

If you want to be “Happier Than Ever” like Eilish, then try this Olaplex hair treatment today!

