This Casual T-Shirt Dress Is the Perfect Beach Cover-Up

Heading to the beach this summer? We could all use a little getaway, and right now, we’ve already got plenty to worry about. It’s important to make the experience as safe as possible — so while you’re focusing on taking appropriate precautions, we’ve decided to eliminate any of your potential outfit stress. You need the right swimsuit that makes you feel confident, plus the right cover-up look that will guarantee you feel cute and comfortable while relaxing on the shores.

It doesn’t take much to nail down the ideal look for the beach. You want a loose, casual outfit that isn’t too fussy — especially if you’re planning on taking a dip in the water. Basically, this simple T-shirt dress is exactly what you need!

Get the BISHUIGE Women’s Summer Casual T Shirt Dress for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2020, but are subject to change.



When you think about the dreamiest casual dress, a piece like this version from BISHUIGE immediately comes to mind. It has a sleeveless tee style on the top which flares out into a loose-fitting A-line dress. The low V-neckline is incredibly flattering, and the length hits about halfway up the knee. It also has pockets for extra functionality!

These simple dresses are made from a super soft and stretchy material. The extra stretch in the fabric makes this dress all the more comfortable. It can move with you, and feel fabulous — even on a cramped car ride back home.

You can get this dress in a wide variety of prints and colors. If you prefer solid shades, this dress has multiple choices up for grabs. But if you like bold prints more, then you’re also in luck! There are floral prints, animal prints and more available.

Amazon shoppers say that the fit of this dress is incredibly flattering. It isn’t very tight, but it’s not loose enough to make the silhouette frumpy or boxy. It still gives your figure some shape, but won’t restrict you. The draping is beautiful, and it’s the perfect all-in-one look that will make your upcoming beach jaunt even more successful!

