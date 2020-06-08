Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are loving the attention being given to so many deserving black-owned beauty brands right now. Shoppers everywhere aren’t only showing their support, but they are receiving some truly amazing products in the process — ones they may have not heard about until recently!

One company we strongly feel should be on everyone’s radar is Beneath Your Mask. The brand’s founder, Dana Jackson, was diagnosed with lupus a little under a decade ago, and soon experienced how the condition was negatively affecting her hair and skin health. She wanted to create all-natural beauty and wellness products for others dealing with similar struggles, and Beneath Your Mask was born. Finally, a beauty brand that “doesn’t challenge the immune system”!

Get the Beneath Your Mask Nourish – Skin & Hair Serum for just $60 at Credo Beauty with free shipping!

There were quite a few reasons why we knew we had to highlight this serum. First, it’s a two-in-one. We don’t know of too many serums out there you can use on both your skin and hair. Don’t get it twisted though — this is nothing like the two-in-one shampoo/conditioners you try to avoid at all costs. It’s a truly luxurious, high-end product that’s earned itself a stunning 4.9 out of 5 rating!

Reviewers say this serum is “magic in a bottle,” especially if you’re experiencing a condition affecting your immune system, hair and skin. They say it has “seriously repaired damage to [their] chemically-processed hair” too and that it gives their skin a “dewy glow” like no other, reducing hyperpigmentation along the way. It doesn’t hurt that it “smells incredible” either!

Get the Beneath Your Mask Nourish – Skin & Hair Serum for just $60 at Credo Beauty with free shipping!

This multi-use serum is “supercharged with a potent cocktail of pure plant and essential oils.” All of Beneath Your Masks’s products feature ingredients sourced from “the world’s most potent, organic and wild-harvested botanicals from 25 countries.” You’ll find vitamins B, C and E in this serum, as well as essential fatty acids that may hydrate and rejuvenate your complexion and locks. What you won’t find? Animal products, alcohol or gluten!

If you plan to use this as a skin serum, simply massage a couple of drops onto your damp face in the evening, or apply it directly to any scars, skin discoloration, rashes or stretch marks you want to fade. If you’re looking for the hair benefits too, there are so many things you can do. Use it as an overnight hair mask, mix it into your regular conditioner or your leave-in conditioner, use it before or after heat styling, try it as a hot oil treatment or massage it directly into your scalp and edges. You’ll soon see what clean, cruelty-free beauty if all about, and — just a hint — you’re going to love it!

Get the Beneath Your Mask Nourish – Skin & Hair Serum for just $60 at Credo Beauty with free shipping!

Don’t forget to check out other Beneath Your Mask products currently available at Credo Beauty:

Want more? Shop Beneath Your Mask’s website for other all-natural products here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!