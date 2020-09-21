This Classic BLANK NYC Moto Jacket Is on Sale for Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you ready to hear about the deal of the fall season? We know there are a lot of sales out there, but this is truly an amazing find! As you’re probably aware, Amazon is home to tons of fun fashion — plus some incredible hidden gems you may not expect to see. In addition to their private label brands, they boast some seriously trendy labels!

One of our favorites is BLANK NYC, which provides all the essentials for the cooler weather. They make some of the best classic jackets around, like this stylish faux-leather moto! Best of all, you can score one of these jackets for up to 50% off right now. It sounds too good to be true, and that’s exactly why you don’t want to miss out.

Get the BLANK NYC Women’s Moto Jacket for prices starting at just $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2020, but are subject to change.



What’s better than a leather jacket? This one is made from high-quality vegan leather that’s completely cruelty-free! The black hue of the material has been treated and has some sheen to it that will make you stand out whenever you’re wearing it. Moto jackets typically come in black, and they pair perfectly with any outfit in your closet. We’re always looking to channel off-duty model style, and a moto jacket is just the ticket.

If that’s not your desired aesthetic, you can also purchase this piece in two different velvet shades and two faux-suede picks as well. There’s also a faux-fur lined black version if your location requires some extra warmth! They all have the same details, including zippers at the cuffs and stud detailing throughout the design.

Despite these fabulous features, the best part about this jacket from BLANK NYC is the price! Although brands like Saint Laurent and Acne Studios dominate the moto jacket market, this is a far more affordable choice. Considering that fall is upon Us, you wouldn’t expect to find a jacket as coveted as this one to be on sale. But it is — and we couldn’t be more excited!

