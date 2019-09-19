



Looking to lighten up your load? Find yourself overwhelmed with work? Let’s start re-evaluating what’s troubling Us the most. The best place to start? Our closets. Our jobs require work, but getting ready for them shouldn’t. So how can we fix this? Well, for one thing, business-casual doesn’t have to be so feared. Our “professional attire” can (and should) be a little more personable. How?

What’s the one thing every powerful woman has in common? A power suit. Now, we’re not saying to go full head-to-toe Hillary Clinton here — though that’s not a bad idea. Instead, start small. Draw inspiration from Brandon Maxwell‘s SS20 collection. One classic chic blazer is all that it takes. Need a good example? Everyone will be falling for this borrowed-from-the-boys blazer this fall!

See it: Grab the INC International Concepts, I.N.C. Menswear Blazer, Created for Macy’s (originally $80) now with prices starting at just $40, available exclusively at Macy’s!

The INC International Concepts, I.N.C. Menswear Blazer is the perfect piece our wardrobe is in desperate need of. We love how sleek, simple and most importantly, sophisticated it is, and the reviewers do too. One reviewer said it was “the most beautiful blazer” she’s ever seen, and another couldn’t get over how “high quality” it was. The rest of them? Smitten, to say the least. So why is that?

Let’s start with the colors! This blazer is available in not one sensational shade, but 12 of them.

The Bright Blue or Deep Black are perfect for anyone looking to take the traditional, classic route. You can dress them up with a high-waisted trouser and button-up blouse or dress them down with a T-shirt and jeans. Either way, you’ll look sensational…and speaking of sensational, the Polished Gold is just as brilliant. It’s a gold-star-worthy piece that will have all eyes on you. The same can be said about each and every single other color too!

Now, what could be even better than that? The fit.

This menswear-inspired blazer features a notched lapel, a stay-put closure at the waist and 3/4-length sleeves with shoulder pads. It’s totally on trend when it comes to resurfacing ’90s fashion. What we love even more is how this piece “fits like a glove” according to reviewers. One shopper loved how “form-fitting” this piece was. She loved how it accentuated her body in all the right ways and did so in a comfortable way, with an oversized look that was neither boxy nor frumpy. Amazing! Other reviewers also commented on how “flattering” and “fashion-forward” this blazer was. We can’t help but second that motion!

Shoppers also loved how this blazer “slimmed” out their frames, and did so in the sleekest of ways too. One reviewer said it was like “spandex” for their midsection. As humorous as that may sound, it’s impossible to think of anything better than that. We all know how problematic it can be when we don’t feel comfortable in our clothing, and that will be anything but the case here! This sleek blazer will not only smooth out our silhouettes but our morning routines too!

