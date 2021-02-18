This Soft Faux-Suede Moto Jacket Is Impressing Tons of Amazon Shoppers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What’s not to love about a classic moto jacket? This style has been around for decades and is a bonafide staple when it comes to outerwear. Moto garments add instant edge to any outfit, which we always appreciate. Even if you’re keeping the rest of your ensemble basic, it’s sure to stand out with the addition of a moto jacket.

Already own one? There’s always room to add more to your collection! While many of Us have a black option on deck, we’re currently obsessed with this brown faux-suede version from Blibea! It’s so sleek and sophisticated, and although the material is vegan, shoppers swear that its quality rivals the real deal.

Get the Blibea Women’s Zipped Notch Collar Moto Biker Jacket for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2021, but are subject to change.



The brown hue that this jacket comes in is completely on trend at the moment. While many have neglected the shade over the years, fashion is seriously embracing it at the moment. After all, it’s ideal for the spring and summer seasons, as it has a softer feel than a darker tone.

Of course, if all-black-everything is your fashion motto, you can score this jacket in your color of choice! It’s also available in a lighter khaki and a dark grey if you’re looking to add more variety to your closet.

When you think of a traditional moto jacket, this one is exactly what pops up. It stays true to form with its notched collar, diagonal-style zipper and metal embellishments. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers claim the suede material is super soft and comfortable. Let’s be real: If you picked up a genuine leather jacket with the aesthetic, you would end up paying well over $100. We adore that this jacket is an affordable way to nail the trend, and we can’t wait to wear it on repeat!

