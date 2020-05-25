Flat Tummy Co’s most popular sale is back just in time for the beginning of warmer weather! We’re not going to lie, we’ve been a little lazy over the past few months. When we’re not writing about sales, we’re usually glued to our couch online shopping and binging sitcom episodes for hours in a row. Relaxing is never to be taken for granted, but we do miss our toned summer look and wouldn’t hate a little help when it comes to getting back in shape. Flat Tummy Co to the rescue! The brand wants to help us regain our confidence so we can stop “hiding behind baggy clothes” and start living!

See it: Buy one Flat Tummy Tea four-week program for $49 and get a second batch for free from Flat Tummy Co!

But most importantly, the four-week program for its number one bestselling product, Flat Tummy Tea, is buy one, get one free! Sales everywhere! We’re all about to look, like, really, really good. It’s so easy, too. Just take Kim Kardashian’s word for it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 2, 2019 at 3:57pm PST

See It! Get 50% off the most-popular Flat Tummy Tea four-week program, regularly retailing for $98.00, on sale for just $49 right now plus get a second batch free! You save 50% – (save $94.00!) + get a second batch free!

Other Limited-Time Flat Tummy Co offers:

Kardashian has been a fan of Flat Tummy Co for a while now, and she used it get back on track after a busy winter during which her workouts and diet suffered. On Instagram, she said using the detox tea program gave her the “kick in the right direction” that she needed. She also raved about the meal replacement shakes, saying they were “so good” and helped her get her flat tummy back. On just the second day of the program, she said she was “already feeling amazing”! With 14,000 reviews sitewide, clearly shoppers are feeling the same!

This detox tea program consists of two separate teas which can help to cleanse and detoxify our digestive system, support and boost our metabolism and increase our energy levels while decreasing our bloating. We may look better and feel better, too, since this cleanse is designed to eliminate the sluggish feeling that keeps us on that couch instead of out getting our downward-facing dog on!

The tea is made of 100% natural ingredients and Flat Tummy Co claims that we won’t experience any crazy side effects during the “mild” and “gentle” cleansing period. Just remember to keep drinking water (which we should always be doing)! The taste is described as a naturally sweet herbal flavor similar to green tea, so we may enjoy it at first sip! We can feel free to add a little lemon or honey if our taste buds call for it, though.

In the morning, we start off with the Activate Tea by adding one teaspoon into eight ounces of hot water and letting it steep for five to seven minutes. Then enjoy, either before or during breakfast. At night, we move on to the Cleanse Tea. Right before bed, add one teaspoon into eight ounces of hot water, just as we did in the morning, and let steep for three to five minutes before drinking. That’s it!

Apart from the Flat Tummy Tea BOGO deal, we have a whole site of sales to explore! We know Kardashian loves the shakes, so let’s look at those. They come in a Neapolitan-inspired selection of flavors: vanilla, chocolate and strawberry. Like the tea, these shakes are available in either a two-week or four-week program. Flat Tummy Co claims these shakes are three times more effective than diet and exercise alone! They’re full of plant-based protein, vitamins, minerals, fruits, vegetables and the clinically-studied Super Citrimax. We’ll be tasting all three, thanks!

Also available are the craving-eliminating lollipops and the brand new daily supplements, which claim to improve our mental performance and clarity. Don’t forget to also check out the cutest shaker bottle ever under the accessories section!

If we want to try a bunch of products at once or take even fuller advantage of this 20% off deal, we should definitely explore the bundles. The Ultimate Flat Tummy Bundle has every single product included — all we need to do is choose a shake flavor! There are plenty of other bundles too with mixed and matched products to suit just what we want for our own fitness journey.

The Tummy Makeover sale only lasts for a few more days, so let’s not hold ourselves back anymore. It’s time to live our best lives as our best selves, and it all starts with one little cup of tea!

See It! Get 50% off the most-popular Flat Tummy Tea four-week program, regularly retailing for $98.00, on sale for just $49 right now plus get a second batch free! You save 50% – (save $94.00!) + get a second batch free!

Other Limited-Time Flat Tummy Co offers:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!