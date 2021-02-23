5 Bold, Must-Have Styles From the Brand New Boohoo x DaniLeigh Collection

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

You ready to make a statement? We know we are. Our wardrobe for the past year has been pretty blah, for lack of a better word. We’re ready to return to our status as the style icons we once were…all without losing those comfy ‘fits. That’s why we’re completely stoked about the just-in boohoo x DaniLeigh collection!

This collection is full of bold, colorful, ‘90s- and ‘00’s-inspired streetwear. These pieces are all about fierce attitude and unapologetic energy, and they’ll be mold-breaking must-haves in your wardrobe. You’ll find tie-dye, acid wash and major touches of glam, as expected from the artist. Here’s what she had to say about the collection:

“I am so excited about this boohoo collection! As an artist, I love to constantly push myself into areas where I can grow and share my sense of creativity, and this fashion collection perfectly showcases my sense of style. My favorite pieces are definitely the bold tracksuits. I love how it’s a casual everyday look that you could easily dress up with a pair of heels!”

There are so many new pieces, but we’ve picked out five favorites to get you started. And did we mention that everything is 50% off right now, no code necessary?

Tie-Dye Printed Sweatshirt

This trippy sweatshirt is a conversation starter that will have you collecting compliments non-stop. It’s 100% cotton and so comfy!

Get the Tie Dye Printed Hoody (originally $50) for just $25 at boohoo!

Utility Oversized Jogger

Think cargo pants…but about 5,000 times cooler and more comfortable. And with way better color options!

Get the Utility Oversized Jogger (originally $36) for just $18 at boohoo!

Tie-Dye Mesh Long-Sleeve Crop Top

Pair this mesh top with your everyday jeans and experience an instant upgrade to your look. A whole vibe and that much more!

Get the Tie Dye Mesh Long Sleeve Crop Top (originally $25) for just $13 at boohoo!

Bleach Effect Printed Tracksuit

This two-piece set is all kinds of cool, even down to the text on the hoodie and pants. The bleach dye effect is phenomenal!

Get the Bleach Effect Printed Tracksuit (originally $100) for just $50 at boohoo!



Cord Oversized Shirt

If you’re someone who prefers to stick to mostly black in their wardrobe, this fringed corduroy top is the way to go (though it’s also available in other colors)!

Get the Cord Oversized Shirt (originally $44) for just $22 at boohoo!

Want to see more? Shop the rest of the boohoo x DaniLeigh collection here!

