21 Boss Babe Fashion Finds for Fall to Scoop Up ASAP

This one is for all of the boss babes out there! Ready to be the HFIC (Head Fashionista in Charge) of your office — whether you’re there in real life or leading a meeting over Zoom? We’ve got you!

Traditional workwear can be so stuffy and boring, so we’re here to show you some options that are so chic, you’ll want to wear them on the weekends too. We’re talking blazers, blouses and beyond. Shop our picks below!

Blazers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Not every blazer has to be black! This Farysays blazer comes in so many great colors, like sage green and lilac purple!

2. We Also Love: You can play around with different constructions as well. This Camisote cape blazer is such a statement-maker!

3. We Can’t Forget: How about some faux leather? This MakeMeChic blazer is so cool and powerful!

Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Instead of wearing a stiff, starchy white shirt, try something like this silky Chigant button-up instead!

5. We Also Love: You could also skip the buttons altogether. You’ll be just as sophisticated and stylish in this Liyohon mock-neck top!

6. We Can’t Forget: We’d also love to see this Blooming Jelly Swiss dot top partially tucked into high-rise slacks or a pencil skirt!

Pants

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Ditch the belt and go for these Kancy Kole paperbag waist pants instead. They’re cropped too to leave room for all types of shoes!

8. We Also Love: These wide leg Tronjori trousers are flowy, comfy and so easy to wear. Try them with any of the tops above!

9. We Can’t Forget: Sleek, simple and perfectly tailored, these Siliteelon pants come in some fabulous colors, from neutrals to hot pink!

Skirts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Not every work skirt needs to be forgettable. Add a little bit of flair and flare with this Yige skirt!

11. We Also Love: Remember, wearing a skirt doesn’t have to mean falling victim to discomfort. This JSTEX sweater skirt is stretchy and soft!

12. We Can’t Forget: We also fully love this silky The Drop midi skirt for something streamlined with a little bit of fun in the form of a ruffled hem!

Shoes

13. Our Absolute Favorite: While we love a classic pair of loafers, you’ll be stomping down the halls with purpose in these lug-sole Dream Pairs loafers!

14. We Also Love: Comfy and cute! If you need a pair of heels, these knit Youngshow block heels are going to be unbeatable!

15. We Can’t Forget: If you’re more into flats, let Us point you toward these Musshoe flats. They have memory foam footbeds and come in great colors and patterns!

Commuter Purses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Instead of carrying a canvas backpack or ugly briefcase to work, grab something like this leather Kattee tote, featuring compartments big enough for laptops and more!

17. We also Love: If you have a lot of walking to do and would prefer a backpack, however, try something like this Ecosusi tote that can be converted into a backpack!

18. We Can’t Forget: This Light Flight wide tote is water-resistant and actually comes with a laptop sleeve!

Blue Light Glasses

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Even if you don’t typically wear glasses, a pair of blue light glasses could help with eye strain and with pulling your outfit together. These Le Specs blue light glasses have awesome clear frames!

20. We Also Love: Can’t decide between a plain pair and a patterned pair? Get both in one purchase with this Livho 2-pack!

21. We Can’t Forget: If you’re more into round, minimal frames, then definitely don’t skip over these Cyxus glasses!

