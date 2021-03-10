Get Brie Larson’s Exact Grippy Yoga Socks — Plus, 7 Top Yoga Audible Books

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We were all introduced to mat-based activities like yoga and pilates as something we should do with bare feet. It’s true that you should keep shoes and regular socks off the mat so you can maintain more control, among other reasons. But what if your feet start to slip when you get into your downward dog or as you rise up for some bridge pulses?

Yoga socks are a thing, and they’re a great thing. Just ask Brie Larson. The pretty-much-real-life Captain Marvel recently posted a stretching video to her popular YouTube channel during which she wore a pair of Toesox. These speciality socks have non-slip soles to grip any surface, an arch band to help lift and support the foot and a five-toe design that may help increase circulation, relieve bunion discomfort, reverse damage from painful shoes and train the toes to be stronger and naturally uncross!

Get the Toesox Grip Pilates Barre Socks – Non-Slip Mia Half Toe for Yoga & Ballet starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

These socks are recommended for yoga, pilates, barre, dance, kickboxing, PiYo and more. They come in a ton of designs, but if you want Larson’s, the ballet-inspired, pink Heartwood pair is still available!

Once you’re set with your yoga socks, why not revamp your entire yoga routine to get a little more out of it? Learn more in depth about each pose, learn about which types of yoga and poses can have the most beneficial effects on your life and follow along with new sequences and routines to improve your strength and balance while soothing your mind.

Audible has some fantastic audiobooks for both beginner and more advanced yogis, and you can try them for free for 30 days when you sign up for a trial! We picked out seven different kinds worth checking out:

Yoga for Beginners

This audiobook will teach you the basics of yoga, different yoga asanas, breathing exercises, meditation and more!

Get Yoga for Beginners by Susan Mori for free when you sign up for Audible!

The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Losing Weight and Staying Fit with Yoga

This audiobook also teaches you the basics, but it has more of a focus on weight loss and how yoga can impact your eating habits!

Get The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Losing Weight and Staying Fit with Yoga by Susan Miller for free when you sign up for Audible!

Yoga: The Top 100 Best Yoga Poses

“Best” is often subjective, but you can bet that any yoga class you try will most likely include poses from this audiobook — or maybe feature only poses from this book!

Get Yoga: The Top 100 Best Yoga Poses by Susan Hollister for free when you sign up for Audible!

Yoga Nidra: The Art of Transformational Sleep

Have trouble sleeping? Close your eyes and let this yoga nidra guidebook help you “enter a state of non-doing”!

Get Yoga Nidra: The Art of Transformational Sleep by Kamini Desai, PhD for free when you sign up for Audible!

Chill Out Yoga – Flow, Vol. 3

This audiobook is actually a 45-minute full yoga class for those with more experience on the mat. Intermediate and advanced yogis will be led through pranayama, a vinyasa flow and backbends!

Get Chill Out Yoga – Flow, Vol. 3 by Amanda Latchmore for free when you sign up for Audible!

Teaching Yoga Beyond the Poses

This audiobook is for both new and experienced yoga teachers. It offers ideas for class themes, as well as guidance for voice, authenticity, phrasing and more!

Get Teaching Yoga Beyond the Poses by Sage Rountree and Alexandra Desiato for free when you sign up for Audible!

Yoga of the Subtle Body

Yoga is a practice that many believe incorporates the body, mind and spirit, and this audiobook will dive into how, offering a “practical guide to the anatomy of the physical, mental, emotional, and subtle (or energetic) body.”

Get Yoga of the Subtle Body by Tias Little for free when you sign up for Audible!

