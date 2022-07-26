7 Late Summer Fashion Essentials We’re Grabbing ASAP From Buckle

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Don’t fret! We still have plenty of summertime fun left on the calendar — but it is time to start prepping your closet for the later days of the sunny season. Back-to-school is fast-approaching, and these are pieces you can totally start wearing well into the fall months!

Buckle has the absolute perfect fashion finds for late summer and early fall, crushing it with our favorite clothing trends and eye-catching accessories. We could spend hours telling you about everything we want in our shopping cart, but we’ve narrowed it down to a quick seven picks to get you started!

This Plaid Dress With a Stylish Surprise

Puff sleeves? Check. Square neck? Check. Smocked fabric? Check. Cute plaid print? Check. This mini dress has all of our favorite features — and yet it still manages to elevate itself even more by adding on a lace-up back! We also adore how perfect this pick will be with sneakers and sandals or with tights and booties!

Get the Mable Plaid Back Lace-Up Dress for just $50 at Buckle!



This Open Weave Top With Major Versatility

This crop top is made with a semi-sheer weave, letting you have some fun with layering while also giving this piece an airy quality. The elasticized hem makes it easy to pair with high-rise jeans, skirts or shorts!

Get the Fitz + Eddi Open Weave Top for just $24 exclusively at Buckle!

These Ripped Jeans With a Vintage Look

Late summer is all about casual, laid-back vibes, making ripped jeans a solid foundation for everyday outfits. They have to be comfy too! We love this pair because it features superior stretch fabric and a relaxed fit for a mega-cool, easygoing aura.

Get the BKE Mom Jean for just $70 exclusively at Buckle!

This Cropped Blazer You Can Wear as a Top

While we love an oversized blazer moment, this cropped one demanded our attention and we were happy to oblige. It has ribbed details and a silky lining, and it will have you looking like a model off duty when you wear it out!

Get the Know One Cares Cropped Blazer for just $63 at Buckle!

This Pack of Fancy Scrunchies

The velvet on these scrunchies feels and looks absolutely luxurious! These hair accessories are just the thing for tying up your hair when it’s still hot out but fall is on the horizon. The colors are just gorgeous too. You can even wear one for a more dressed-up occasion. A date night, perhaps?

Get the Velvet 4-Pack Hair Scrunchies for just $15 at Buckle!

The Chicest Backpack You’ll Ever Meet

Forget your grade school canvas backpacks! They treated us well, but it’s time to upgrade. Whether you’re taking classes, commuting to work, taking a personal item on a plane or simply grabbing brunch with your best friends, this faux-leather backpack is going to earn you so many compliments!

Get the Moda Luxe Basic Backpack for just $60 at Buckle!

These Comfy Pants You Can Wear to Work Out, Hang Out or Lounge About

Thanks to their lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, these pants can make great companions for your morning jogs, but their relaxed fit makes them totally game for Netflix binges on the couch as well. But you know what? They’re totally cute enough to wear out casually too, as you can see in the photo!

Get the LIV Outdoor Minerva Active Pant for just $50 at Buckle!

Not your style? Buckle has so much more — shop other options here!

