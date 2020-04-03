Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Wearing something over your face when you’re taking a brief stroll or going outside isn’t something many are used to — especially as the weather gets warmer. If you’re an avid runner you may be struggling to find the right face covering to have on hand that doesn’t hinder your workout — so that you can get your sweat on while adhering to the recommended CDC guidelines.

Of course, you should only be participating in fitness outside of the home if you’re lucky enough to live in an area that isn’t too populated. If that’s the case, we may have found the solution in this scarf from Buff. It’s a truly versatile piece that’s designed to be worn during any outdoor activity, and could seriously come in handy at this moment in time!

Get the Buff Lightweight Merino Wool scarf with free shipping for prices starting at just $22, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 14, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

The scarf is made from a super lightweight 100% Merino wool, which is sourced from humanely raised, non-mulesed sheep. It’s ultra long and you can style this in multiple ways to fit your specific needs. As an example, you can wear it over your head as a wrap — or just drape it over your face as a lightweight protective covering. This is not recommended for entering any sort of facility, and is merely a tool for outdoor use in situations where you’ll still maintain suggested social distancing.

One Amazon shopper explains that “Merino means warm, yet breathable,” which is ideal for wear when you’re pounding the pavement in the spring and summer months. Though it may not be preferred to wear something over your nose and mouth while running, it’s absolutely essential — we all have to do our part to keep the communities around us safe, and that starts with limiting the output of germs. The key is to find a mask that works well for you, and we have a feeling that this Buff scarf is the one for any runners out there!

