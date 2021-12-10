These Trendy $13 Sunglasses Look Like They Could Cost $200 or More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love when we can stay on top of all of the latest trends while balling on a budget. With certain trends, you don’t have to get the designer items attributed to the fad. You can go for the cheaper options instead. It doesn’t work with some specific items, but with sunglasses, you can totally get away with it!

We’ve been enjoying throwing it back to the ’90s, and a staple for any retro Y2K wardrobe is a pair of smaller, rectangular sunnies. There are versions out there that could cost $200 — or even more than that. But why spend a small fortune when you can get this pair from BUTABY that will cost you as little as $13? We found these on Amazon, and we immediately fell in love!

Get the BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses for prices starting at just $13, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Sunglasses just like this pair have been sold pretty much across all brands. We’ve seen them worn by all of our favorite stylish celebs — everyone from Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid to Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted rocking their shades. We have no doubt that the pairs they’ve debuted cost a pretty penny, but our Amazon version is just as fab!

These frames are pretty straightforward. They feature a thick rim around the rectangular lenses and have equally thick temples. They might be smaller than your oversized shades, but they still are large enough that they may effectively block the sun’s rays from your eyes.

You can get these sunnies in tons of different colors, and you can also choose between single and two-packs! When you buy the bundles you end up saving more, with each pair costing you under $10 each. It’s an incredible value, and we are totally obsessed! The best part about the price point is that if we end up losing or damaging a pair, it’s not going to hurt as much as it would if we paid a designer price. No harm, no foul!

