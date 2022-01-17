5 Best Butt-Lifting Pairs of Leggings for 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes, we think leggings might just be one of our favorite creations on the planet. Okay, not sometimes. It’s all the time! They’re stretchy, comfy and great for both working out and lounging about. And we can’t lie — we love the way we look in them!

The best pairs of leggings are flattering all around. That means they don’t only sculpt and contour our legs and stomach, but they provide a booty lift as well! These five pairs we’ve picked below are the best of the best right now when it comes to butt-lifting leggings:

Best for the Bold Babe

In no world would we ever think to leave out these viral SEASUM leggings. They continue to be the best of the best if you want that perfect, accentuated peach look. They also come in so many colors and patterns!

Get the SEASUM High Waist Tummy Control Booty Leggings for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for the Gym Rat

No need to worry about showing it all next time you hit the squat rack. These moisture-wicking leggings are squat-proof and therefore not see-through. That doesn’t mean your booty won’t impress though — the ruched design and mesh contour panels take care of that!

Get the MOOSLOVER Seamless Butt Lifting Workout Leggings for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for a Lazy Sunday

These leggings are made of a buttery-soft knit, offering a second skin feel for long days spent lounging around, ordering delivery and taking frequent naps. The “scrunch butt” design is going to have you feeling much more confident than a pair of sweats would though!

Get the RUUHEE Scrunch Butt Lifting Seamless Leggings for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for a More Subtle Lift

If you’re less of a fan of the scrunching/ruching but still want a noticeable, natural lift, these Booty Boost leggings are the way to go. The contoured, high-rise waistband is wonderfully supportive too!

Get the SPANX Booty Boost 7/8 Leggings starting at just $59 at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for When You’re on the Go

These Sweaty Betty leggings sculpt and support for a flattering fit, and we’re obsessed with the blurred floral print. Obviously, these also caught our eye because they have roomy side pockets, making them perfect for going out for a hands-free run!

Get the Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt Pocket 7/8 Leggings (originally $108) for just $76 at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

